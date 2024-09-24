T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHING THIRD SEASON OF INVESTMENT PODCAST, THE ANGLE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) T. Rowe Price experts to discuss U.S. presidential election critical policy issues, including the economy, trade, and the transition

BALTIMORE, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, is launching the third season of its investment-themed podcast series "The Angle", which will focus on the upcoming U.S. presidential election. "Inside the U.S. Election Maze: Unraveling Fiscal, Trade, and Energy Plans" debuts tomorrow, September 25th, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Season three will be hosted by Ritu Vohora, global capital markets investment specialist at T. Rowe Price.

Ritu Vohora, global capital markets investment specialist and season three host

Continue Reading

"I am honored to host the third season of 'The Angle' podcast," said Vohora, "This series offers a unique platform to explore key issues shaping the U.S. election and the global implications. By engaging with thought leaders and experts, we aim to provide our listeners with invaluable insights on this important election and its ripple effects."

The season will include three episodes. New episodes are expected to be released weekly through October 9th. Topics and guests include:





"Why The Next POTUS Needs to Focus on Fiscal Policy," featuring Blerina Uruçi, Chief U.S. Economist

"Why U.S. Trade Policy Matters This Election Both Domestically and Abroad," featuring Gil Fortgang, Washington associate analyst, and Chris Kushlis, Chief emerging markets macro strategist "Could The U.S. Election Unplug or Charge Up the Energy Transition?," featuring Gil Fortgang, Washington associate analyst, and Rick de Los Reyes, portfolio manager and Head of Commodities for T. Rowe Price Asset Management.

Episodes of "The Angle" are available across multiple platforms, including Spotify

and Apple

Podcasts. Season one, "The Blue Economy – Making Waves" premiered on February 5th and explored how innovations in financing can help create a more protected and sustainable global water economy. Season two, "Revolution to Reality – Exploring the Power of Artificial Intelligence" premiered on May 29th and navigated the growing adoption of AI and how it is changing the way we invest. For more information on the podcast please click here .

"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. " CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement ," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, launched its third season in November 2023.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages US $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2024. About two-thirds

of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram ,

LinkedIn ,

X ,

YouTube , and troweprice/newsroom .

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED