WEKA Names Software Industry Luminary Lauren Vaccarello As Its First CMO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WekaIO Inc. (WEKA ) announced today that it has appointed Lauren Vaccarello as the company's first chief marketing officer (CMO).

Vaccarello will utilize her global enterprise and hypergrowth experience to lead and execute WEKA's worldwide marketing strategy as the company scales through its next phase of natural growth. Vaccarello will report directly to WEKA President Jonathan Martin.

WEKA CMO Lauren Vaccarello

Continue Reading

Vaccarello is a veteran marketing executive and celebrated author, board member, and angel investor with a proven track record of accelerating revenue growth for enterprise software companies. She has previously served as the CMO of Salesloft and Talend and held executive leadership positions at Box, Salesforce, and Adroll. Before joining WEKA, she was an entrepreneur-in-residence at Scale Venture Partners. She sits on the boards of Thryv and USA for UNFPA.

"WEKA is thrilled to welcome Lauren Vaccarello as our first Chief Marketing Officer," said Martin. "Lauren brings an exceptionally strong background in high-performance marketing, digital campaigns, demand generation, and brand storytelling that will be invaluable in firmly establishing WEKA as the category-leading data platform for AI applications and workloads and GPU acceleration. We are fortunate to add her considerable talents to our team at this critical point in WEKA's business trajectory."

Vaccarello co-authored two highly regarded marketing books, The Retargeting Playbook and Complete B2B Online Marketing, and has received numerous awards for her work, including being named a "Top 50 Women in Revenue" and "Influential Woman in Business" by the San Francisco Business Times. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Emerson University.



"WEKA is one of the most compelling companies I have encountered in a long time. They've pioneered a market category that is on fire.

They have a bold market presence, visionary leaders, and world-class customers and partners," Vaccarello said. "When I learned how they are helping their customers cut their R&D time from decades to months, run their GPUs 20x faster, and make AI workloads run more efficiently and sustainably, I knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity I couldn't miss. Without WEKA, an AI-driven future wouldn't be possible. There's huge potential to do something special here, and I'm excited to work with this talented team to make it happen."

About

WEKA



WEKA is architecting a new approach to the enterprise data stack built for the AI era. The WEKA® Data Platform sets the standard for AI infrastructure with a cloud and AI-native architecture that can be deployed anywhere, providing seamless data portability across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments. It transforms legacy data silos into dynamic data pipelines that accelerate GPUs, AI model training and inference, and other performance-intensive workloads, enabling them to work more efficiently, consume less energy, and reduce associated carbon emissions. WEKA helps the world's most innovative enterprises and research organizations overcome complex data challenges to reach discoveries, insights, and outcomes faster and more sustainably – including 12 of the Fortune 50. Visit



to learn more, or connect with WEKA on

LinkedIn ,

X , and

Facebook .

WEKA and the WEKA logo are registered trademarks of WekaIO, Inc. Other trade names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE WekaIO

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED