Norton Rose Fulbright Streamlines Its Global Management With New Leadership Structure

New York, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has formalized its new leadership structure to further enhance client service, promote cross-regional collaboration and deliver increased efficiency. The updated model places the leaders who are responsible for regional service delivery directly in charge of coordinating the global business, focusing their collective energies on driving the success of the whole firm.

With this new structure, Norton Rose Fulbright will be led by Global Managing Partners Jeff Cody, who is also the US Managing Partner, and Peter Scott, the Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) Managing Partner. Jeff and Peter will also lead the Global Management Committee, which includes Australia Chief Executive Alison Deitz, Canada Managing Partner Jennifer Teskey and South Africa Chief Executive Officer Brent Botha. These leaders will run their respective regions while collaborating directly to create seamless integration for Norton Rose Fulbright clients and lawyers around the world.

“We've streamlined our management approach, becoming more efficient and ensuring that our global efforts are deeply connected to our regional and local expertise,” Jeff Cody, Global Managing Partner and US Managing Partner, said.“This updated structure gives Norton Rose Fulbright the ability to provide even better and more seamless cross-border service to our clients and deliver outstanding results both globally and regionally.”

As a result of our more streamlined approach, Norton Rose Fulbright is already enjoying more business moving across regions, as seen by global revenue growth of 8% last year with overall demand for its services rising by 5%. Multijurisdictional matters – with“follow-the-sun” models that extend across Europe and Africa through the Americas to Asia-Pacific – have also increased for many practices, including our corporate, M&A and securities, disputes, investigations as well as our banking and finance teams, and across several sectors: energy, infrastructure and resources, financial institutions, transport, healthcare and life sciences, technology and consumer markets. The firm has also enjoyed headcount growth, with 51 lateral partners joining the firm in the first six months of 2024, including 22 in the US.

“This is about being a more seamless, integrated and connected global business,” Peter Scott, Global Managing Partner and EMEA Managing Partner, said.“Our updated leadership model reflects the pioneering spirit that saw Norton Rose Fulbright transform the legal market with its series of global combinations over the last 15 years.”

The firm's new leadership structure – which has been formally approved by its global committees – enhances coordination across regions, improving service delivery for global clients and resulting in more efficient operations. To achieve this, Norton Rose Fulbright has made deliberate shifts in the way the regions work together to ensure all strategies are aligned and working as a cohesive whole, while also preserving the regional flexibility to meet client needs in specific markets.

