Ashley Expands Top-Rated Mattress Gallery With Launch Of The New Nectar Collection

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brand becomes one of the first retailers to offer the product line in stores, adding six innovative models to its extensive lineup of premium mattress brands. The full line, including eight models, will be available online.

Tampa, Fla, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley , a leading mattress retailer in North America, has announced the expansion of its top-rated mattress with the introduction of the new Nectar Collection. Ashley is one of the first retailers to feature the latest collection in stores, adding it to its extensive lineup of mattress brands, which includes Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy®, Stearns & Foster®, Ashley Sleep®, Purple, and more.

The Nectar collection introduces eight innovative models that blend responsive contouring comfort with advanced pressure relief and cooling technologies. The lineup includes four memory foam options, with three available to try in-store, including Nectar Premier, Nectar Luxe, and Nectar Ultra -each crafted with a cooling, antimicrobial cover. The collection also features four hybrid models with three available in-store to try in-store, including Nectar Classic Hybrid, Nectar Premier Hybrid, and Nectar Luxe Hybrid. Each hybrid model features edge-to-edge support along with the same cooling and antimicrobial benefits of the memory foam collection. With a range of price points and comfort levels, the new Nectar line offers the perfect sleep solution for every budget and sleep preference.

“We are thrilled to expand our mattress gallery with the Nectar Collection and to become one of the first retailers to carry the models in-store,” said Chris Wantlin, Chief Retail Officer at Ashley Global Retail.“Ashley prides itself on carrying the top brands, and we know that adding the Nectar Collection will provide our customers with even more choices for high-quality sleep solutions. Our commitment to offering the best in comfort and value aligns perfectly with what Nectar brings to the table.”

"This partnership is a major milestone as we bring our most advanced sleep solutions to a wider audience," said Eric Hutchinson, Co-CEO of Nectar. "We believe Ashley's customers will recognize the outstanding comfort and value that Nectar offers, and we're excited to have our collection available in Ashley stores."

The Nectar Collection is available to shop at select locations and online. For more information on Ashley's mattress offerings and flexible financing options, visit .

About Ashley

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the largest furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling home furnishing brands with more than 1,100 locations in 67 countries. Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at Connect on social media through Instagram Faceboo , YouTub , and TikTo , and check out our design-focused boards on Pinteres .

About Nectar

Nectar is an industry-leading, digitally native mattress brand, designed to provide the best sleep at the best value. Our award-winning mattresses provide unmatched comfort to over 5.5 million happy sleepers and are top-ranked among consumers and the media. Nectar products are available on our online direct-to-consumer channels, as well as across a wide network of premium retail partners. Nectar is a brand by Resident, a platform of digitally-native brands in the mattress and home goods category. For more information, visit nectarsleep.com .

