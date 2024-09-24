Vickery Energy Partners Announces Partnership With Quantum Capital Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Capital Group (“Quantum”) and Vickery Partners, LLC (“Vickery” or the“Company”) today announced the formation of Vickery with equity capital commitments from Quantum and employees of the Company. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Vickery will pursue the and development of oil and assets across North America, with an initial focus on the Appalachian Basin.



Vickery is led by former executives of Tug Hill, including Sean Willis as President and Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Rowe as Chief Financial Officer. In August of 2023, Quantum sold Tug Hill and XcL Midstream's portfolio of upstream and midstream assets located in the Appalachian Basin to EQT Corporation for a total consideration of approximately $5.0 billion.

Mr. Willis said,“We look forward to building another outstanding business with Quantum, and we are excited to have a partner that has demonstrated such a steadfast commitment to the responsible production of the energy resources required to power our world. We believe the strength of our Quantum partnership and Vickery's proven operating capabilities will enable us to pursue opportunities of scale and execute a responsible development program to create significant value for our investors.”

“We are pleased to partner with Sean, Daniel, and the broader Vickery team,” said Tom Field, Partner at Quantum.“We have worked with this management team for many years, and they have proven to be exceptional entrepreneurs, high-quality operators, responsible stewards of assets, and great partners.”

Rob Meister, Managing Director at Quantum, added,“The Vickery team has an impressive track record of value creation across upstream, midstream, and mineral assets. We believe the current environment presents an attractive opportunity to acquire and develop assets in the resource-rich Appalachian Basin.”

About Vickery Energy Partners

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Vickery is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties in the Appalachian Basin, with an emphasis on the southwestern tri-state region of the basin. Since 2014 the Vickery team successfully acquired, developed, and operated upstream, midstream, and mineral assets in the Appalachian Basin, during which time it has successfully formed and monetized multiple partnerships. For more information on Vickery, please visit .

About Quantum Capital Group

Founded in 1998, Quantum is a leading provider of private equity, credit, and venture capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $27 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit .

