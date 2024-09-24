Conception Nurseries Launches Trueclones™ X

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Industry's First Generation Zero Hardened Tissue-Cultured Clones Provides Cannabis Cultivators With a Faster Path to Profit







SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conception Nurseries , the world's largest cannabis micropropagation company that provides performance-tested tissue culture TrueClonesTM today announced the launch of TrueClonesTM X. The new line of Generation Zero hardened tissue culture clones are larger and stronger, requiring less time acclimating, allowing cannabis cultivators to speed up their growing process, reduce production costs and increase revenue. Expertly grown and vigorously tested to deliver pest-free and virus-free Generation-Zero clones, the Conception Nurseries TrueClonesTM X are hardened-off“ready-to-veg” plants that save cultivators 1-2 weeks in production time, while removing the significant risk of loss from their operations. Conception Nurseries is leading the industry with the use of cutting-edge micropropagation techniques making them the first to bring Generation Zero hardened clones to market.

“Our TrueClonesTM X offers cultivators the healthiest, cleanest and most vigorous plants on the market. By delivering these clones at a more advanced stage, we help growers reduce acclimation time and minimize risk, ultimately lowering overall production costs. At Conception, we focus on delivering stronger plants with superior genetics to empower cultivators to produce higher yields in less time. This consistent growing process enhances efficiency without ever compromising on quality,” said Kevin Brooks, CEO of Conception Nurseries.

The“hardening-off” process involves gradually acclimating clones to new growing environments without causing stress or shock to the plant. This process is now completed at Conception Nurseries under ideal growing conditions for at least 10 days before delivery, resulting in plants that are more mature and adaptable to a variety of growing conditions. Featuring well-developed white protruding roots in every clone, this method creates a stronger plant and superior root structure for more consistent growth and yields. Under Conception's expert care, the plants are carefully monitored by a team of specialists during the early growth stages to ensure optimal development.

The new TrueClonesTM X provides cultivators with the benefits of the standard TrueClonesTM with added height and vigor. While the standard TrueClonesTM are semi-hardened at about 2 – 3” tall, the hardened TrueClonesTM X measure 5 – 8” tall with at least three (3) well-spaced nodes to maximize the yield and quality of the plant. The hardened clones are planted in 2-inch Growcoons with a coco substrate and supplemented with nutrients to build strong, healthy roots. These clones are superior to traditional cuttings and tissue culture clones from other laboratories.

Both TrueClonesTM X and traditional TrueClonesTM, are produced using tissue culture propagation techniques, also known as micropropagation, a process that requires only a small piece from a mother plant to clone an indefinite number of exact copies: All genetically stable and pest-and pathogen-free. Tissue culture allows for the restoration of its genetics to a juvenile state, offering true-to-type plants not hindered by the generational changes that can happen with traditional cloning, such as loss of vigor and reduced yields. Unlike seeds and cuttings taken from mother plants, Conception's tissue culture clones were not obtained from mother plants derived from tissue culture, otherwise known as“generation one” cuttings. Instead, Generation Zero clones are tissue culture plants that have been screened for viroids and maintained for their original phenotypic expression. This process ensures cultivators receive hygienic plants and pristine genetics with each and every clone.

