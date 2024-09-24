Ultimus Collaborates With Planrock Investment Management In The Launch Of Two Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Under a strict deadline, the firm draws on fund experience and connections to reach crucial end-of-year goals

CINCINNATI, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with PlanRock Management (PlanRock) to assist the firm in successfully launching its first two actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). PlanRock enlisted Ultimus as fund administrator to help expedite the launch process and expand its product offerings to investors.



Ultimus' extensive experience with ETF fund launches spawned the relationship with PlanRock due to an ambitious year-end launch goal. In PlanRock's effort to quickly launch the funds, Ultimus provided the firm with an agile turnkey solution, supporting the fund launches with comprehensive project management skills, access to an established series trust, and a hands-on, experienced team of industry professionals. PlanRock CEO Stephen Hammers' historical experience in the ETF landscape combined with Ultimus' customized, end-to-end service model made the launches seamless and efficient.

Pleased with the Ultimus team's responsiveness, Hammers related that their flexibility and efficient operational processes helped to complete the launch rapidly,“We're a firm that prides itself on offering our clients a varied product line, and we are grateful that Ultimus helped us launch two ETFs in such a short amount of time.”

Kevin Wolf , Ultimus EVP and Head of Fund Administration and Product, comments on the team's proficiency in helping clients accomplish their goals:“When our client wins, we win, and it's so inspiring to have full confidence in our team to provide flexible solutions that fit each client's specific needs. We'll continue to help our partners successfully expand their product line up by offering quality fund administration and middle office solutions perfectly tailored to their needs.”

Ultimus consistently delivers flexible and agile technology driven solutions for investment managers looking to broaden their product offerings in the registered fund and alternative fund space. With a steadfast commitment to providing customized solutions and navigating the complex industry landscape, Ultimus prioritizes clients' investment goals, ensuring confidence and trust in its services and processes.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus' deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 1000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today's increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit .

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-800-677-6025 or by visiting . The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. PlanRock and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC are not affiliated.

Investing involves risk. There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate positive returns, or avoid losses.

