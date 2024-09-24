Rimidi Increases Customer Base By 400%, Expands Partnerships And Services In 2024 To Support Future Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Overall company expansion highlights Rimidi's mission of creating a better healthcare system through optimized patient data

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rimidi , a market-leading digital company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices, today announced a 400% year-on-year growth in customers, including large health systems, community health clinics, and independent physician practices for clinical monitoring needs. As a result, the company now reaches over 150,000 patient lives, empowering clinicians with optimized data to enable better health outcomes.

The healthcare landscape continues to evolve, with a growing number of patients seeking to engage their provider outside of the clinic, a rise in the adoption of remote monitoring devices, the continued movement towards value-based care, and reimbursement changes increasing remote patient monitoring (RPM) adoption. A leading digital health company for over a decade, Rimidi is uniquely positioned to support the changing needs of today's patients and providers, ultimately delivering a better healthcare system.

“While the healthcare industry continues to change, we've worked with dozens of healthcare systems and practices to improve clinician workflows and patient outcomes, and are dedicated to meeting their needs now and well into the future,” said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Rimidi .

In early 2024, Rimidi launched its partnership program, Rimidi Care Network , to increase access to remote monitoring services. The program helps providers scale their CCM and RPM programs and allows partners to assist in identifying and enrolling the appropriate patients for such programs.

Alongside the development of the Rimidi Care Network, Rimidi also announced new partnerships with multiple healthcare technology and medical device companies, including:



Adherium , a global leader in respiratory digital health solutions, to access and improve patients' medication adherence, inhaler technique, and respiratory health.

Senseonics , a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the development of its Eversense® RPM Program, with the goal of seamlessly and securely pushing patient glucose data to a variety of EHR systems. Tenovi , a leading provider of RPM devices, data aggregation, and RPM automation platforms, to enhance the integration of patient-generated data from RPM devices as well as clinical decision support.

Additional 2024 company accomplishments include:



Partnering with the University of South Carolina to improve postpartum care for new mothers through Rimidi's remote patient monitoring platform.

Continuing to be an industry leader in data security, Rimidi's clinical management platform achieved TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification , to ensure a robust cybersecurity program, building on HITRUST certification in 2023 and anticipated SOC-2 certification in 2024.

10% team growth, with a best-in-class employee net promoter score of 76%. Rimidi continues to be an industry leader in interoperability with direct integrations to the 8 leading EHR platforms.

About Rimidi

Created by doctors, for doctors, Rimidi is a digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. By combining clinical data from the EHR with data from connected devices and patient surveys, Rimidi presents a complete picture of the patient and supports care delivery across the continuum from the clinic to the home to allow for proactive, guideline-based management and prioritization of highest-need patients. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter , and LinkedIn .

