Sprout Social Named #1 In 94 Reports In G2’S 2024 Fall Reports, Expanding Its Leadership Across Global Markets And Business Segments

Sprout Social has maintained their #1 position in the Grid® Report for Social Customer Service, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Suites and Social Media Listening Tools. The company has been recognized in an increasing number of G2 reports across Asia-Pacific and other regions, including the Enterprise Asia Regional Grid® Report for Social Media Suites, further solidifying their position as a global leader in social media management.

“Our continued recognition in G2's Fall Reports is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our customers,” said Mike Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer, Sprout Social.“These rankings are more than just a reflection of our platform's capabilities-they highlight the meaningful ways we help businesses solve complex challenges. From leveraging AI to expanding our integrations, we're committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the diverse needs of businesses worldwide.”

This recognition follows several exciting developments at Sprout Social, including their integration with Salesforce's Agentforce to assist service reps, new advancements from their latest quarterly product showcase , and a partnership with Carahsoft as a NASPO-approved vendor , strengthening their presence in the public sector and making their solutions more accessible to government agencies. Sprout Social earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback, including:

“I love that Sprout Social was easy to set up and allows for easy posting/scheduling. It was very quick to integrate with our other tools such as Salesforce.”

“I love the AI assistant that provides caption options for posts and the suggested posting times are very accurate. Additionally, Sprout offers very useful analytics to help us determine if our content is on the right track or if adjustments are needed.”

“What I love most about Sprout Social is its seamless integration of social media management tools that make my agency's workflow incredibly efficient. The platform's user-friendly interface allows us to easily schedule, monitor, and engage across multiple social channels, all in one place. The detailed analytics provided by Sprout give us actionable insights, helping us refine our strategies and demonstrate clear ROI to our clients. It's not just about managing posts; it's about having a comprehensive understanding of our social media impact, which Sprout makes possible with minimal hassle.”

“Sprout Social has been a game-changer for our team. Plus, the team-friendly design has enhanced our collaboration, making it easier to hit our social media goals together.”

