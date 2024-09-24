Tlscontact Appoints Gabriele Piva As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TLScontact is pleased to announce the appointment of Gabriele Piva as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Gabriele was formerly Chief Operating Officer (COO) of TLScontact, overseeing the group's worldwide operations since 2018. He takes over from Simon Yoxon-Grant, who has been appointed President and CEO of TLScontact's sister company LanguageLine Solutions.



Gabriele Piva is an accomplished leader, who brings decades of experience to TLScontact, after more than 18 years within the Teleperformance Group, including six years as COO at TLScontact. He is ready to lead TLScontact into a new phase of success, following the appointment of former CEO Simon Yoxon-Grant as President and CEO of LanguageLine Solutions, another company within the highly successful Teleperformance Specialized Services division.

Over the past six years, Gabriele has worked alongside Simon Yoxon-Grant to transform TLScontact, leading the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic, and then overseeing its strong recovery and the expansion of its international footprint. Throughout this period, the company has experienced exceptional results, strengthened its focus on customer service excellence and accelerated the rollout of new, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its government clients.

Before joining TLScontact, Gabriele held a variety of roles in the corporate and military domains. He served for a decade as an officer in the Italian Navy, before joining Accenture. He joined the Teleperformance Group in 2006, first focusing on business development in Italy and Albania, before becoming CEO of Teleperformance Italy in 2014.

As Gabriele Piva explains:

“After six years at TLScontact, I am excited to embark on this new journey as CEO. In my new role, I am committed to fostering deeper collaboration with our government clients, while continuously driving innovation and elevating our service quality to meet the evolving needs of our sector. We have an exceptional team of people at TLScontact. Going forward, I know that I can count on their support and dedication, as well as the expertise and global reach of our parent company Teleperformance, to allow us to deliver service excellence wherever we operate and achieve new successes.”

According to Scott Klein, CEO of Teleperformance Specialized Services:

“Gabriele is the right leader for this new phase in TLScontact's development. I am confident that his vision and experience will keep driving TLScontact forward as he builds on the excellent progress already made by the TLScontact team. The visa and consular services landscape is fast evolving, driven by digital transformation and the changing needs of both governments and applicants. With his expert knowledge of the sector and pragmatic approach, Gabriele stands out when it comes to converting innovation into concrete benefits for all stakeholders, while also inspiring and empowering those around him. After five years working with Simon Yoxon-Grant I am confident that he is more than ready for this new level of responsibility!”

About TLScontact

TLScontact works with governments from around the world to provide visa and consular services on their behalf to travellers and citizens. Headquartered in Paris, France, TLScontact is present in 91 countries and operates 340 visa application centres, handling millions of visa applications every year. TLScontact is part of Teleperformance Group, a global leader in digital business services.

