Global Textured Pea Protein Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Textured Pea Protein Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The textured pea protein market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.58 billion in 2023 to $0.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for plant-based proteins, growth in consumer awareness of health and nutrition, rise in incidence of lactose intolerance and allergies, expansion of vegetarian and vegan diets, improved taste and texture of textured pea protein products.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Textured Pea Protein Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The textured pea protein market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising adoption of clean label and natural ingredients, regulatory support and approvals for pea protein, increasing focus on sustainable and ethical sourcing practices, growing consumer interest in sports nutrition and fitness, market penetration in emerging economies.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Textured Pea Protein Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Textured Pea Protein Market

The rising consumer interest in plant-based protein is contributing to the growth of the textured pea protein market. In recent years, consumer interest in plant-based diets has increased significantly with vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian diets becoming quite prevalent. The protein level of textured pea protein components is among the highest on the globe, with a pleasant taste and attractive texture. According to the Good Food Institute published report in 2021, a US-based non-profit organization to promote plant-based and cell-based alternatives to animal products, sales of plant-based foods increased three times more quickly than those of non-plant-based meals as compared to its previous years in the year 2021 in the US.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Textured Pea Protein Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Roquette Freres SA, Puris Foods LLC, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Nisco ApS, Sotexpro SAS, Exeller NV, Vestkorn Milling AS, Nutri-Pea Ltd., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Scoular Grain Company, Axiom Foods Inc., Alliance Grain Traders Foods, The Green Labs LLC, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co. Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, Emsland Group, Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd., Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co. Ltd., Shandong Zhaoyuan Food Company, Shandong Huatai Food Co. Ltd., Ingredion Inc., Fenchem Inc., A&B Ingredients, Farbest Brands, Glanbia Nutritionals PLC, Martin & Pleasance Wholesale Pty Ltd., Now Health Group Inc., Prinova Group, Shaanxi Fuheng Biotechnology Co. Ltd..

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Textured Pea Protein Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the textured pea protein market focus on product innovation to cater to the growing demand for sustainable and healthy food choices. Innovation in textured pea protein involves the development of novel manufacturing processes or formulations to create textured pea protein products with improved texture, taste, and functionality for various food applications.

How Is The Global Textured Pea Protein Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Yellow Peas, Green Peas

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Processing Type: Dry Processing, Wet Processing

4) By End Use: Food Processing, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Other End-users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Textured Pea Protein Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Europe was the second-largest in the market. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Textured Pea Protein Market Definition

Textured pea protein is a protein supplement that is extracted from peas to create high-protein, plant-based meat substitutes. It is a naturally gluten-free and soy-free product with a pleasant taste and texture, offering it an ideal complement to popular ingredients in a variety of applications. Textured pea protein is non-GMO and has low allergenicity which makes it a great alternative to wheat and soy products.

Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global textured pea protein market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Textured Pea Protein Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on textured pea protein market size, textured pea protein market drivers and trends and textured pea protein market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pea Protein Ingredients Global Market Report 2024



Soy Protein Global Market Report 2024



Protein Expression Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.