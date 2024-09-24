(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discovery West Launches Discovery Corner with Space-tacular Event!

Celebrates New Community Plaza with Space-Themed Grand Opening Event

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Discovery West , one of Bend's most sought-after neighborhoods, announced today the opening of Discovery Corner , the new central hub and heart of the neighborhood. To celebrate, Discovery West will host a free, family-friendly event, The Launch , which will take place the weekend of October 4-5, 2024.Discovery CornerOnce open, Discovery Corner, located at the intersection of NW Ochoa Drive and NW Skyline Ranch Road, will be an ideal place for friends and family to gather. It features a colorful plaza surrounded by live-work townhomes with retail and dining establishments on the first floor, and Aerie by AvantStay overnight vacation rentals on the second and third floors. Reservations for Aerie are set to open later this month.The ground-floor businesses opening at Discovery Corner include Harcourts The Garner Group, Discovery West's long-time real estate partner, which is moving to the Corner from the“Pod” it has occupied, just two blocks away. Other businesses in various stages of opening include Sparrow Mercado, Put a Cork in It wine bar, Bluebird Aesthetics, Harper House Design and Greg Welch Construction.The plaza's circular design facilitates community, and at the center is a sculptural pine cone fire pit surrounded by large curved benches that feature colorful mosaic murals. Both were designed by female Northwest artists.The Launch EventThe Launch, Discovery Corner's space-themed grand opening event, takes place October 4 & 5 and will include a Friday night drone show, live music, food & drink, giveaways and activities for kids, Discovery West open house tours, and a special visit from our space-tacular guest of honor, former NASA astronaut, Dr. Ellen Ochoa, on Saturday morning.The first Latina in space in 1993, Dr. Ochoa is one of Discovery West's 19 Women of Discovery, after whom the neighborhood streets are named and who are honored on banners and on bronze sidewalk medallions around the plaza. In fact, Discovery Corner is on Ochoa Drive! Dr. Ochoa is also giving an inspiring presentation on Thursday, October 3, the night before The Launch event, at the Tower Theatre with a limited number of tickets still available. That event is in partnership with the COCC Foundation Nancy R. Chandler Lecture Series.At The Launch, in addition to meeting Dr. Ochoa, guests will also have the chance to go“back in time” to meet six other Women of Discovery characters who will be eager to share stories of their adventures and accomplishments. Young discoverers can get their passport stamped by each inspirational woman to win a stellar prize. There's sure to be something at this cosmic event for everyone to enjoy. Details for The Launch event can be found here. Parking is available on adjacent streets throughout the neighborhood, but guests are encouraged to walk, bike, stroll and carpool.About Discovery WestDiscovery West, situated on 245 acres on Bend's westside, is the newest community in development by the team behind award-winning NorthWest Crossing. Discovery West offers a variety of home types and sizes, Discovery Corner community plaza, select retail shops, Aerie by AvantStay luxury overnight vacation rentals, public art installations, and 40 acres of parks, trails and open land. The development team's vision for creating livable, detail-oriented communities that respect the Central Oregon landscape and lifestyle is apparent throughout the neighborhood.###

