Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo Visits SKIMS, Assures Full Support

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, visited Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) today, where he engaged with the faculty and toured various patient care services.

During his visit, Dulloo held a detailed interaction with SKIMS faculty in the SKIMS Board Room. The session commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Fazlul Qadir Parray, Professor and Head of the Colorectal Surgery Unit. The Medical Superintendent, Prof. Farooq A Jan, provided an overview of SKIMS' performance over the past 100 days under the leadership of Director SKIMS/ EOSG, Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie. Prof. Jan highlighted significant improvements in patient care, including the revamping of the Emergency Department, which was a critical administrative challenge successfully addressed in its first phase. The presentation also covered academic accomplishments and recent collaborations with esteemed institutions across the country.

Dean of the Medical Faculty, Professor ShariqMasoodi, extended his gratitude to the Honorable Chief Secretary for his visit and support. He emphasized SKIMS' evolution from offering a single MD program in Medicine to a comprehensive institution with over 50 courses across diverse medical and allied fields. Despite challenges, the institute has made remarkable strides, particularly with its advanced DM, MCh, and PhD programs. Professor Masoodi also hinted at SKIMS' aspirations to transition into a full-fledged medical university, which would expand its ability to offer a wider range of programs and provide essential support to other medical institutions in the Union Territory of J&K.

Director SKIMS, Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie, warmly welcomed Atal Dulloo, expressing deep appreciation for his presence and ongoing support. Prof. Ganie reiterated the pivotal role SKIMS plays in healthcare and medical education, and expressed confidence that the institution will serve as a model for others across the country.

During the interaction, Dr. Jaswinder Singh, Senior Professor of Gastroenterology, and Dr. Muzaffar Maqsood Wani, Executive Secretary of the SKIMS Faculty Forum, briefed the Chief Secretary on various challenges faced by the faculty.

In his address, Shri Dulloo commended SKIMS for its contributions and encouraged the institution to continue mentoring and coordinating with medical colleges across the Union Territory. He assured that the government will provide full financial support to further enhance SKIMS' professional and academic stature. Additionally, Shri Dulloo addressed the critical issue of the drug menace, calling for SKIMS' involvement in combating the problem, with government backing for actionable plans.

He further emphasized the need to balance infrastructure upgrades with advancements in academic and research activities. Dulloo also highlighted the importance of aligning new academic courses with the National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations and urged SKIMS to match the performance of premier institutions like AIIMS.

As part of his visit, the Chief Secretary toured various departments, including the Cath Lab, Wards, Operation Theatre Block, Surgical and Pulmonary ICUs, State Cancer Institute, Emergency Department, and other key facilities. He interacted with faculty, staff, and patients, accompanied by Director SKIMS, Prof. Ganie, senior faculty members, and administrative officers.