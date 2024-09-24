Hoarding Business Thrives In J&K, Traders Say It Shows Wider Participation In Polls

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- There has been a“remarkable boom” in the hoarding and printing business in Kashmir during these assembly elections, local traders have said, underlining that the trend shows wider participation in the exercise in Jammu and Kashmir where are often marred by boycott calls.

Local entrepreneurs say the demand for election banners, posters, pamphlets, and flags has surged to the levels never seen before in the Valley's electoral history.

Jammu and Kashmir is in three pases to elect an assembly. The first phase was conducted on September 18. The second and the third phases are scheduled on September 25 and October 1.

Waseem Raja Khan, who has three-decade experience in the filed and owns a printing press in Srinagar's Batamaloo, says the scale and the visibility of campaign in these elections stand in stark contrast to previous ones when such promotional material were often used discreetly.

“We handle a wide array of services including banners, hoardings, pamphlets, flags, and manifesto printing. This election cycle has seen a remarkable increase in the use of these material,” Khan said.

He said nearly every political party has approached him for his services.

Aother printer, who did not wish to be identified, said,“While there have been many elections in Kashmir, this one has significantly boosted our business. In the past, there was minimal printing for electoral campaigns.”

The surge in the demand has translated into substantial financial growth for Khan's business, with an increase of over 40 percent in orders.

“We are working around the clock to meet the deadlines, often pulling night shifts to ensure timely delivery. Each day, we print over a thousand posters and hoardings,” Khan said.

He also highlighted a notable improvement within the industry.“Our business is thriving, but we have never operated so openly during elections. This time, we are proudly showcasing our work,” he said.

With two more phases to go and the counting of votes set for October 8, the excitement surrounding the elections continues to fuel the demand for promotional materials in Kashmir.

As political parties ramp up their campaigns, local businesses say they expect more business coming their way.