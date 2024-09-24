Resound Opens The Doors To Individual Sellers, Offering A Low-Cost, Trusted Marketplace To Sell Musical Instruments.

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK – 24 September 2024 – reSound, the British marketplace for refurbished and pre-loved musical instruments and equipment, is thrilled to announce that individual sellers can now list and sell their gear on the platform.

Unlike other marketplaces like Reverb and eBay, which charge upwards of 8% in seller and payment processing fees, reSound offers a fair solution, charging only a 2% payment processing fee-without hidden or upfront costs. This makes selling on reSound not only more affordable but also more profitable for individuals looking to sell their instruments and gear.

Evan Michaels, CEO of reSound, states, 'This is a significant step forward in helping musicians access the gear they need. When musicians sell their instruments, they shouldn't have to lose a large portion of their earnings to excessive fees. This is a game-changing idea, and it's refreshing to support musicians rather than take their money away.'

Sellers are backed by a robust Seller Protection Programme, which ensures secure transactions and smooth operations. Comprehensive checks are in place to maintain the platform's integrity, giving both buyers and sellers peace of mind. This reflects reSound's mission to create a sustainable and supportive marketplace for the musicians community and make the world a more musical place.

Lee Alexander, CRO of reSound , adds, 'We've always been about supporting the musician community. Now, we're providing a platform that's truly on their side-whether they're upgrading their gear or just need to sell without the hassle or high fees. We're committed to making that process easy, secure, and fair.'

Start selling today on reSound

Individual sellers can now join reSound, list their pre-owned gear, and reach a highly engaged audience of buyers, all without excessive fees. Whether you're a professional musician or just looking to sell an unused instrument, reSound offers a refreshing alternative to traditional platforms.

For more information, visit resound

About reSound

reSound is the fast-growing British marketplace dedicated to refurbished and pre-loved musical instruments and audio equipment. Created by musicians for musicians, the platform connects sellers and buyers in a secure, trusted environment, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional marketplaces.

Since our launch in June 2024, we've grown rapidly, with over £1.5M worth of listed items and more than 55,000 visitors.