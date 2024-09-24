AFORE INSURANCE SERVICES OBTAINS NEW CREDIT FACILITY THROUGH CRESTLINE INVESTORS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Afore Logo (09-13-24) (PRNewsfoto/Culpeper Insurance Partners)

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestline Investors ("Crestline") is pleased to announce that funds managed by its U.S. Direct Lending business have served as the administrative agent and sole lender on a senior secured credit facility for Afore Insurance Services, LLC (Afore), an independent retail insurance brokerage firm. Afore operates across 20 agencies in 10 states and serves clients nationwide, offering a comprehensive range of commercial lines, personal lines, life, health, and group employee benefits insurance products.

The sizeable credit facility will fund strategic acquisitions that expand Afore's agency network and enhance its capabilities to meet customer needs.

Afore Strengthens Its Position as a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage Firm With Sizeable Credit Facility To Fund Acquisitions

Post this

"Afore has established itself as an industry-leading growth platform for entrepreneurial agency partners, combining the ability to deliver personal service at a local level with the backing and far-reaching expertise of a national organization," said Aaron Mack, Managing Director at Crestline.

"Their proven success in acquiring and integrating agencies has made them a standout in the industry," said Matt Hudson, Director at Crestline. "We're excited to work with the Afore management team as they continue to expand their platform and set new standards for service and innovation in the insurance industry."

"Crestline's support is instrumental in helping us achieve our growth goals," said Michael A. Garguilo, President & CEO at Afore. "Their specialized expertise and financial backing give us the resources to pursue key expansion initiatives and execute our long-term strategic plans of partnering with like-minded entrepreneurs."

About Crestline Investors:

Crestline Investors, Inc. is an alternative investment management firm founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, with affiliate offices in London, New York, Toronto, and Tokyo. The firm has approximately $18 billion in assets under management (as of March 31, 2024) and specializes in private credit strategies. It offers diverse investment solutions across its direct lending, opportunistic, and portfolio finance platforms. For more information, visit

.

About Afore:

Afore is a top 100 independent retail insurance brokerage offering businesses and individuals property & casualty insurance and life, health, and group employee benefit programs nationwide. Through its expanding network of over 20 agencies and close partnerships with more than 250 insurance companies, Afore provides its clients with customized insurance solutions through its trusted local professional agents. As one of the country's fastest-growing independent insurance agency partnerships, the company offers its partner agencies the benefit of scale, deeper resources, and capital to help them achieve new levels of growth and profitability while preserving their independence and local identity.

For more information:

Holden King

Culpeper Insurance Partners, LLC

3480 Preston Ridge Rd., Suite 500

Alpharetta, GA 30005

(770) 727-3268

[email protected]



SOURCE Culpeper Insurance Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED