Onetrust Customers Saw 227% ROI, New Study Reveals

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining helping organizations use data and AI responsibly , today announced the results of a Total Economic ImpactTM (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by OneTrust. The 2024 study revealed how the OneTrust Platform drove significant impact for businesses by enabling them to put more of their data to use and do so responsibly.

Findings at-a-glance:

"This study underscores the power of OneTrust to activate data responsibly and reduce risk"



227% ROI over three years

Payback period of seven months

3% increased income

75% improvement in privacy team productivity

75% reduction in regulatory risk $195,000 annual technology and services cost savings

Forrester's cost-benefit analysis, based on customer interviews and aggregated data, identified several common challenges privacy, data, and marketing teams faced prior to using OneTrust: Responding to the influx of new privacy regulations and speed of regulatory change, keeping up with the increase in data touchpoints, and limitations of other solutions and manual processes. According to the Forrester study, a composite organization representative of interviewed customers investing in OneTrust experienced a 227% return on investment (ROI) over three years with a payback period of within seven months. They also substantially improved the productivity of their teams, remained up to date with the constant state of change in privacy regulation and growth in regulated data, and leveraged customer data more effectively.

Noting the platform's dynamic and intuitive design, the study also found that OneTrust helped organizations improve their decision-making. By providing them with visibility into their enterprise data, users could better leverage that data in a responsible manner to drive business impact while incurring the lowest possible risk.



"Consent is the gatekeeper of all marketing, and OneTrust helped us unlock a trust and transparency strategy worth at least billions of dollars a year." – Director of digital trust, pharmaceuticals

"Without OneTrust, we would have fragmented data, and would not be able to scale our data operations. As such, it would be difficult if not impossible to pursue our AI strategy." – Director of data governance and enablement, telecommunications

The Forrester study identified several powerful, quantifiable benefits of investing in the OneTrust Platform:



Reduced risk: The OneTrust Platform provides visibility on where and how all regulated data is stored, including how the data is being used, who has access, and permissions, allowing organizations to reduce the risk of a regulatory fine from mishandling regulated data by 75%. The risk of privacy-related lawsuits and cybersecurity incidents also diminished following the deployment of the OneTrust Platform.

Increased revenue: OneTrust's granular consent and preferences solution capabilities allowed companies to improve revenue driven by digital marketing campaigns by up to 3%, while effectively managing customer data in line with regulations.

Improved productivity : OneTrust's privacy management workflow automation allowed organizations to reduce the time and cost required to conduct core privacy management activities by 75%, allowing privacy team members to focus on higher-value and strategic tasks. Cost savings: The deployment of the OneTrust Platform provided technology and services cost savings of $195,000 annually by removing data, systems, and third-party services no longer needed.

Jim Monroe, SVP, Customer Experience at OneTrust said, "Organizations are facing the challenges of increasing compliance burden and heightened regulatory scrutiny, often with limited solutions and manual processes that fall short. This study underscores the power of OneTrust to activate data responsibly and reduce risk, leading to significant outcomes for businesses and their bottom lines."

To read the full Forrester Total Economic ImpactTM study, click here.

About OneTrust

OneTrust unlocks the full potential of data and AI, responsibly. Our platform enforces the secure handling of company data, empowering organizations to drive innovation responsibly while mitigating risks. With a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning data and AI security, privacy, governance, risk, ethics, and compliance, OneTrust enables seamless collaboration between data teams and risk teams to enable rapid and trusted innovation. Recognized as the market leader in trust, OneTrust boasts over 300 patents and serves more than 14,000 customers globally, ranging from industry giants to small businesses. For more information, visit .



© 2024 OneTrust LLC. All rights reserved. OneTrust and the OneTrust logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OneTrust LLC in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.



Media Contact

Ainslee Shea

[email protected]

+1 (404) 855-0803



SOURCE OneTrust

