Havocai Ushers In A New Era Of Unmanned Naval Warfare: Trousdale And Scout Ventures Lead $11M Investment Round To Combat Global Maritime Threats

In a move that exemplifies a significant shift in maritime defense, Trousdale Ventures and Scout Ventures have co-led a $11 million round in HavocAI , a trailblazing developer of low-cost, collaborative, autonomous surface vessels. HavocAI's fleet of uncrewed boats represents a game-changing solution, with cutting-edge capabilities delivered at incredibly low costs in an era where threats to global and security intensify daily.

Havoc Boats for Maritime Security

HavocAI's fleet testing in the Atlantic.

HavocAI's vessels are the first line of defense against increasingly sophisticated maritime threats, such as those posed to commercial shipping in the Red Sea. These revolutionary boats are the ultimate maritime security system-an advanced, coordinated fleet optionally armed with explosive and electronic warfare warheads and with proven capability to launch both subsurface and airborne drones. Electronic warheads disable enemy drones, allowing them to be captured or destroyed with surgical precision.

"HavocAI is at the forefront of what will define the next generation of warfare-massive, low-cost autonomous fleets that can be deployed rapidly and operated with minimal manpower," said Michael Potiker, Partner at Trousdale Ventures. "The company's technology has the potential to not only protect vital shipping lanes but also to reshape how global navies defend themselves in an increasingly volatile world.

The Silent Swarm: A Defining Moment for HavocAI

The future of naval dominance is already unfolding. HavocAI demonstrated its visionary technology at the US Navy's Silent Swarm exercise, where one sailor successfully controlled numerous autonomous vessels in a coordinated attack-and-defend scenario. Havoc's solutions don't aim to replace sailors or existing ships but to create an entirely new kind of naval warfare where human operators can unleash fleets of autonomous assets, responding to threats in real-time at a scale never before possible.

As global conflicts escalate and commercial shipping becomes a bigger target for hostile actors, HavocAI's technology is primed to fill a critical gap. Its naval drones can neutralize enemy combatants and surface threats, operate in denied-communication zones, and work with air and sub-surface autonomous systems, creating a holistic defense web.

"At HavocAI, we're not just building boats-we're building an autonomous fleet that can outthink, outmaneuver, and outlast any adversary while empowering individual sailors to defend against a wide array of threats," said Paul Lwin, CEO of HavocAI. "Our goal is simple: to make the oceans a no-go zone for any hostile entity."

A Rapidly Growing Threat, A Powerful Response

With rebel groups threatening the safety of shipping lanes and the specter of near-peer conflicts looming large, the demand for unmanned maritime solutions has never been more urgent. HavocAI's ability to launch aerial vehicles equipped with electronic warfare warheads that neutralize enemy drones gives it a unique edge in the fight to protect global commerce.

And it's not just the defense industry that's taking notice. HavocAI's powerful software platform is gaining attention from commercial sectors, including shipping, port security, and offshore logistics, opening up multi-billion-dollar markets worldwide.

"Investing in dual-use frontier tech like HavocAI allows us to make a tangible difference. They are solving today's toughest defense challenges while creating opportunities for commercial expansion-exactly the kind of innovation that transforms industries," said Brad Harrison, Founder, Scout VC.

"HavocAI's fleet is adaptable, resilient, and can be deployed on a scale that most operators could only dream of," added Potiker. "This investment is just the beginning. We're backing a future where one sailor can safely command an entire fleet of autonomous vessels. By efficiently deploying technology, we can create the most effective deterrent to the asymmetric threats we face today, thereby ensuring

regional stability."

A Game-Changing Investment

With this round of funding, HavocAI is positioned to ramp up production and deploy its game-changing fleet across global waters. Trousdale Ventures and Scout Ventures are backing HavocAI's ability to solve today's maritime challenges and anticipate the demands of future conflicts.



