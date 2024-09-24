Former Assetmark Chief Investment Officer Jerry Chafkin Joins Yayati As CIO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yayati, a leading wealthtech and management provider specializing in options, announced this week that veteran asset management executive Jerry Chafkin has joined the firm as Chief Investment Officer. Chafkin, the former Chief Investment Officer of AssetMark, brings decades of experience in portfolio strategy, risk management, and innovation to the rapidly growing Yayati team.

As Yayati continues to broaden the adoption of options in wealth portfolios, Chafkin will play a pivotal role in driving the success of PLASMA, Yayati's innovative options investment technology for advisors. PLASMA streamlines the design and management of option-based separate account strategies, helping wealth managers scale their internal option writing and hedging programs across their client base with automation. Yayati's ready-to-use Loss Limit family of separate account models, built by Chafkin's team on PLASMA, employ option collars to floor losses on multi-asset portfolios while preserving their return potential.

"We're thrilled to have Jerry officially onboard," said Rajeev Sharan, Founder and CEO of Yayati. "His reputation as a thought leader and his deep expertise in the asset management world make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. Jerry has been a trusted advisor to Yayati since its inception, and core components of our PLASMA technology were developed in collaboration with him to support the Loss Limit model portfolio family he pioneered. Having him join us in this expanded capacity enables us to bring his innovative strategies in-house and take PLASMA to the next level."

"The opportunity to expand the use of options in a way that benefits more investors is incredibly exciting to me. Options can fundamentally reshape the traditional risk-return paradigm, allowing retirees and investors to maintain stock market exposure while enjoying greater peace of mind," said Chafkin.

Founded in 2023, Yayati Inc. is poised for its next stage of growth and is currently seeking a lead investor for its upcoming funding round. Interested parties are encouraged to contact

About Yayati

Yayati's mission is to broaden adoption of option-based strategies through easy-to-use technology and investment solutions. PLASMA, the company's innovative investment technology for advisors, streamlines the design and portfolio management of option-based separate account strategies.

In addition, Yayati's Loss Limit family of model portfolios, powered by PLASMA, use option collars to limit losses on stocks and bonds while preserving their long-term return potential, providing investors the peace-of-mind to remain invested despite market uncertainty. Overall, Yayati's technology and solutions empower financial advisors, brokers, TAMPs, and wealth managers to seamlessly integrate the benefits of exchange-traded options into their client portfolios.

