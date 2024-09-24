Ex-Boyfriend Brand Turns Breakups Into Bold Fashion Statement With New Women's Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex-Boyfriend Brand
is a new fashion brand based in Miami's tropical oasis, redefining women's fashion with a bold, ironic approach that blends comfort, style, and empowerment for women with chic and playful skirt sets, pant sets and short sets developed from the concept of men's boxers and pajama-inspired apparel.
Ex-boyfriend is for the young, stylish and unapologetic independent woman who knows what she wants and isn't afraid to break the mold re-defining what once was into something new and fabulous. SHOP NOW ON
Ex-Boyfriend Brand is available in sizes Small, Medium and Large, with new collections and pieces launching seasonally. Join Ex-Boyfriend Brand's email list on ex-boyfriendbrand to receive 20 percent off your first online order.
Originally conceptualized from the idea of women reclaiming their ex-boyfriends' clothes, the Ex-Boyfriend Brand uses a playful design philosophy that embraces individuality and independence. The brand features a range of textures and trendy patterns ranging from leopard
print to checkers ,
all while delivering the ultimate sense of confidence, comfort, and femininity. "Ex-Boyfriend Brand
is taking something familiar from a past romantic relationship and turning it into an ironic, uplifting form of self-expression," said
Leslie Rojas, founder and designer of Ex-Boyfriend Brand.
Drawing inspiration from the rising trend of women wearing pajamas and boxers as demure fashion statements, Ex-Boyfriend Brand is transforming a casual, laid-back fashion concept with 12 new unique styles and matching sets. "Young women can feel a sense of freedom and empowerment when they shop and wear the ex-boyfriend brand. Remember ladies: You don't need your ex to look fabulous – sometimes you just need his clothes," Rojas said.
The collection includes boxer shorts, oversized shirts, men's boxer briefs-inspired skirts, and matching pants and skirt sets, all designed to blur the lines between casual wear and high fashion. "Ex-Boyfriend Brand
is for the modern young woman who's not afraid to celebrate comfort, style, and confidence with their fashion choices," Rojas added.
Ex-Boyfriend Brand
is available for sale online in sizes Small, Medium and Large, with new collections and pieces launching seasonally. Sign up for email promotions on ex-boyfriendbrand to receive 20 percent off your first online order.
ABOUT EX-BOYFRIEND BRAND
The Ex-boyfriend Brand is a vibrant, statement-making fashion brand based in Miami, with roots in Portugal, offering young women ironic and empowering fashion looks that take a playful approach to ex-boyfriend's clothes with a feminine touch. Ex-boyfriend is for the young, stylish and unapologetic independent woman who knows what she wants and isn't afraid to break the mold. Ex-boyfriend offers stylish and chic fashion apparel concepts from what once was into something new and fabulous. To shop, visit
and follow the brand on Instagram @Exboyfriend .
MEDIA CONTACT
Samantha Savory
[email protected]
305-582-5997
SOURCE EX-BOYFRIEND BRAND
