PARIS, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, announced today that it has officially opened an additional and new facility in Petten, Netherlands to produce non-carrier added lutetium-177 (Lu-177) to meet the growing global demand for Lu-177 for the treatment of cancer patients.

Using in-licensed technology from Turkey-based Eczacıbaşı-Monrol, the facility will initially include two production lines (with ability to scale via further lines as needed in the future) to supply Curium's proprietary Lu-177 product pipeline, as well as external pharmaceutical and hospital customers.

Ciril Faia, CEO SPECT Europe for Curium commented: “The opening of Curium's Lu-177 production facility is a big milestone for Curium, our customers, and the patients we serve around the globe – and an outstanding achievement for Curium teams in Petten. Lu-177 is a 'game changer' therapy isotope for the treatment of cancer patients, with fewer and milder side effects during treatment, improved quality of life after treatment, and delayed disease progression.

Curium's new facility will add 52 weeks of fully-redundant capacity, ensuring security of supply for patients. With more than 100 active clinical trials around the world using Lu-177 across more than 20 indications, the new facility will have a life-saving impact on numerous patients in their fight against cancer for many years to come.”

Today's announcement follows Curium's news earlier in 2024 of further securing its robust supply chain of Lu-177 with multiple irradiation partners which enables Curium to start delivering samples to customers.

About Curium

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service. With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name 'Curium' honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit

