Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Worth $22.01 Billion, By 2035 Globally, At 35.9% CAGR Says Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hydrogen Fueling Station Share

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Hydrogen Fueling Station Market ," The hydrogen fueling station market size was valued at $756.44 million in 2024, and is estimated to reach $22 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 35.9% from 2024 to 2035.🔰 Download Sample Pages -The concept of a hydrogen fueling station is typically attributed to hydrogen or cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) that provide a practical alternative to zero-emission mobility compared to battery electric vehicles (BEV). The hydrogen fueling station is built with a wide range of compressors and accumulators to effectively store & fill liquefied or gaseous hydrogen. Stations dispense hydrogen as a compressed gas at pressures of 10,000 psi (H70) for light-duty vehicles and 5,000 psi (H35) for all other vehicles. The fueling station has a storage tank based on the station's location and capacity, in which hydrogen can be stored as a liquid, a low-pressure gas, or a high-pressure gas.Prime determinants of growthStringent government regulations to control increasing pollution, high suitability of hydrogen as fuel, and increase in R&D activities related to hydrogen fuel cell technology supplement the growth of the hydrogen fueling station market . However, high initial expenditure for producing hydrogen and lack of fuel infrastructure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the hydrogen fueling station market. In addition, technological advancements and future potential in the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and increase in investments & encouragement in administrative policy framework create market opportunities for the key players operating in the hydrogen fueling station market.The small segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.By station type, the small segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024, accounting for four-fifths of the global hydrogen fueling station market revenue , and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 35.1% from 2024 to 2035, owing to increase in the installation of small hydrogen fueling stations.The commercial vehicle segment is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness the highest market share in 2024, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global hydrogen fueling station market. However commercial vehicle segment is estimated to lead the market segment during the forecast period with a CAGR of 36.8%.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:The proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy vehicle technology, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment accounted for the largest share in 2024, contributing to nearly half of the global hydrogen fueling station market revenue. However, others segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period with a CAGR of 37.7% during the forecast period.The on-site segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy delivery method, the on-site segment accounted for the largest share in 2024, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global hydrogen fueling station market revenue and is projected to grow at a suitable CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period. On-site refueling stations include vehicles that are used for refueling the vehicles that have consumed fuel mid-way of propulsion. In addition, hydrogen fuel vehicle owners face the difficulty of refueling their vehicles due to uneven availability of refueling stations and thus the need for on-site refueling rises, which eventually leads to the growth of the segment in the global market.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2035By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for two-fifths of the global hydrogen fueling station market revenue. However, Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Automotive and portable applications have always been the prominent drivers of hydrogen fueling in the European market. In addition, due to rise in usage in industrial activities for zero-emission vehicles to be present across the region, hydrogen fuel cells & hydrogen fueling stations are gaining traction in the market. The economic slowdown in the Eurozone has affected fuel cell adoption to a considerable extent in transport, portable, and stationary applications. Moreover, Europe has stringent regulations for toxic materials and carbon emissions, which have fueled the growth of this market in Europe.🔰 Inquire Before Buying -Leading Market Players: -China Petrochemical CorporationCummins Inc.SHELLBallard Power SystemsFirstElement Fuel Inc.FuelCell Energy, Inc.Nuvera Fuel Cells LLCTotalEnergiesH2Energy Solutions Ltd.Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.Air LiquidePDC Machines Inc.ITM Power PLCBlack And Veatch Holding CompanyNel ASALinde plcTrueZeroThe report provides a detailed analysis of key players in the global hydrogen fueling station market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Similar Report We Have on Automotive Industry:- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.