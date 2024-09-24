Addaera Research Centre Passes ISO Certification Audit For The 7Th Year In A Row

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)

Achievement reflecting commitment to the highest international quality standards in the implementation of research and opinion studies, Addaera Research & Centre, the first local independent public opinion survey in the UAE, passed the periodical audit for ISO (20252: 2019) for the seventh consecutive year to be re-certified for the third time since foundation.

Through requirements and standards of the Quality Management System– International Standard ISO (20252: 2019) for“Market, opinion and social research, including insights and data analytics- vocabulary and service requirements,” the best practices of research management are applied to ensure an implementation of flawless integrated procedures to get data-driven exploratory results with high level of confidence and credibility.

Hana Lootah, CEO of Addaera Centre, clarified that continuing and maintaining commitment to the highest standards of quality is a sustainable goal of the centre and integral part of its vision and mission, as work remains continuous to keep the level of uncomprisable quality in implementing public opinion studies.

“According to specialized international institutions, there are professional quality standards that ensure efficiency and professionalism of all research stages. Since the beginning, we have worked to fulfil these standards to provide outstanding reliable research services; and in the meantime, we are pleased that we retain the well-deserved acknowledgement of the centre's commitment to the highest quality level in research and survey management system,” Hana said.

Evaluation for ISO (20252: 2019) re-certification includes all stages of research and studies implementation, including sampling and questionnairing, professional and technical proficiency of data collection, analysis and processing, as well as preservation and transfer of information and fieldwork efficiency.

In 2018, Addaera was the first centre in the UAE and the Middle East to be awarded the ISO (20252: 2012) certification for excellence in public opinion studies and social and market research. The upgrade to ISO (20252: 2019) came as part of driving wider scope of research implementation processes to the highest level of quality.