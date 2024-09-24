Delhi's IGI Airport Will Get India's First Air Train By 2027: All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport plans to introduce India's first air train system. This system aims to provide smooth connectivity between the airport terminals, parking lots, and other facilities, reduce time across the airport, and ensure convenience for passengers.

This proposed air train, also known as Automated People Mover, will connect Terminals 1, 2, 3, Aerocity, and Cargo City at the Indira Gandhi International Airport . It will have four stations and cover a distance of around 7.7 km. The new project will replace the DTC bus used to travel across the airport.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has issued a tender to construct an air train across the terminals, according to a report by the Times of India. The total cost of the project is not specified; however, according to the news report, it is estimated to cost around ₹2,000 crore.

Bids for the project are expected in October and November. The contract will be awarded based on criteria like cost, revenue-share models, and viability gap funding. The air train system is expected to become operational by the end of 2027.

“DIAL proposes to implement an elevated cum at-grade APM system at Delhi International Airport on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model. The APM system is intended to provide reliable, fast and seamless connectivity between T1 and T3/2 spanning a route length of around 7.7 km via Aerocity and Cargo City," the TOI report said, quoting the tender document.

"In addition to providing required connectivity between terminals, APM system will enhance passenger convenience, improve ASQ score and reduce carbon footprint,” the tender added.

Indira Gandhi International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country, handling over seven crore passengers annually. According to the report, the airport's passenger number will double in the next six to seven years, making this air train necessary to ensure seamless connectivity.