Nihal Sudeesh Hoping To Continue As He Has Started In 2024/25 ISL Season

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Punjab FC (PFC) will take the field against Hyderabad FC tomorrow as the home side will look to make it three wins out of three matches in the Indian Super League here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

One of the brightest sparks in the side has been the addition of Nihal Sudeesh who opened his account with a goal against Odisha FC in their win over Odisha. The 23 year old has claimed he plans on continuing as he has started.

“I have really worked hard for this season and I want to continue to play as I have started. The atmosphere in the dressing room is fantastic and all players are motivated to perform consistently this season. It is going to be a tough match tomorrow and we hope to get three points,” said Nihal during the pre – match press conference said

Punjab FC won both their matches against Kerala Blasters at Kochi and Odisha FC at New Delhi in an identical 2-1 fashion and will look to maintain the winning momentum.

On the other hand Hyderabad FC started with a 3-0 defeat to Bengaluru FC and the young side under Thangboi Singto will look to have a better outing tomorrow.

Speaking ahead of the game, PFC Assistant Coach Sankarlal Chakraborty said,“We have started the season very well and both the Indian players and foreign recruits have adapted quickly to the tactics of the Head Coach. Hyderabad is a young side with some good Indian players who is coached by a very good tactician.

We will not take tomorrow's match lightly and it is going to be a very competitive game and we hope at the end of the match we continue our winning streak.”

Punjab FC have been solid in the opening two matches, showcasing a balanced performance spearheaded by a solid back four led by Ivan Novoselec, Suresh Meitei, Khaimingthang Lhungdim and Tekcham Abhishek Singh.

The midfield trio of Nikhil Prabhu, Vinit Rai and Filip Mrzljak have been putting in the work in both boxes while Nihal Sudeesh has been electric down the wings, scoring against Odisha and also scalping the Player of the Match awards in both the matches.

New signings, Mushaga Bakenga and Ezequiel Vidal will look to hit the ground running and show their class and experience.

Last season, both teams played a 1-1 draw at New Delhi while The Shers got the better of The Nawabs 2-0 at Hyderabad. Thangboi Singto will have a very young squad at his disposal with Abdul Rabeeh and Ramhlunchhunga offering pace down the wings. Cy Goddard and Lenny Rodrigues will be crucial for the side with their experience.