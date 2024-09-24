'We Have What It Takes To Lift The Trophy', Says Skipper Harmanpreet Ahead Of T2O WC

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) With just over a week to go until the Women's T20 in the UAE, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur exuded confidence in her team's readiness, stating, "We have what it takes to lift the trophy." As India gears up for a challenging tournament, Kaur's remarks underscore the team's aspirations and determination following a series of near misses in major finals.

Previously, India suffered a disappointing loss in the 2020 T20 World Cup final against Australia and narrowly missed out on victory in the 2017 ODI World Cup, falling just nine runs short against England. The 2023 T20 World Cup semifinals ended in a similarly heartbreaking defeat to Australia, further fueling the desire to clinch the coveted title.

At the Commonwealth Games 2022, Australia once again edged past India, securing a narrow nine-run victory to claim the gold medal, despite a valiant batting effort from Kaur's side, who had to settle for silver.

Reflecting on their journey, Harmanpreet highlighted the team's resilience, stating, "It is our team's dream to win this coveted trophy, and I feel, as a team, we have what it takes to lift the trophy. We made it to the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final in Australia and came close to reaching the final in the previous edition in South Africa in 2022. It makes it clear that the team has the pedigree and what it takes to shine on the biggest stage," Harmanpreet said in the press conference scheduled ahead of the departure.

The squad features a blend of experience and talent, with Smriti Mandhana serving as vice-captain. Wicket-keepers Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia add depth, although Bhatia's fitness will be monitored closely. A key change sees Bhatia replacing Uma Chetry, who now serves as a reserve alongside Tanuja Kanwer and Saima Thakor.

Harman praised her bowlers, saying, "Pooja Vastrakar has been doing really well. Renuka is supporting us superbly, she is someone who is always giving us breakthroughs. And Arundhati Reddy is an all-rounder and she can always come up and bowl and bat for the team. I am quite confident in my team. I know what they are doing and what they are capable of. We are feeling really and are positive about that."

India's campaign kicks off on October 4 against New Zealand, followed by an eagerly awaited clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 6. After facing Sri Lanka again on October 9, they will conclude the group stage against Australia on October 13. All matches are set to take place in Dubai, where Kaur anticipates that dew will play a significant role in the matches.

"We have most of the games in the night. So, dew will play a huge role. We have good spinners and also Pooja (Vastrakar) and Renuka (Thakur) who have been doing really well. So, when dew is the factor, then you have to see who is your best bowler and accordingly, we will go there and see who is the best for the team."

Head coach Amol Muzumdar acknowledged the unexpected venue change from Bangladesh to the UAE, saying, "It came as a surprise to every one of us. We had specifically gone to Bangladesh in the month of May and played five T20Is over there, just to get used to the conditions. But things have changed and it has shifted to Dubai.

"I think conditions would be similar to what we have over here in India but just at the start of the season, what my experience is in the IPL (2020) - there might be a little bit of bounce in initial matches but overhead conditions remain the same, just as India," she said.