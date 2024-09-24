New Police Directives Aim To Decrease Lethal Force In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian government, under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, plans to implement new guidelines nationwide.



These rules aim to reduce police violence and protect civil liberties. The of Justice is developing protocols for police interactions, weapon use, and handcuffing procedures.



Law enforcement agencies across Brazil will need to follow these new directives. The rules will apply to military police, civil police, and municipal guards.



Firearms should only be used as a last resort, according to the proposed guidelines. Officers must also justify in writing any exceptional use of handcuffs.



The government hopes these changes will decrease police-related deaths in Brazil. In 2023, security forces killed an average of 17 people per day.







This totaled 6,393 deaths from police interventions. Police violence has been rising over the past decade in the country.



A working group led by the National Public Security Secretariat drafted the initial version. Representatives from various agencies contributed to the process.



The group included members from the police and human rights organizations. They aimed to create clear protocols for using force in law enforcement.

Controversial Police Guidelines

Some politicians oppose these new guidelines, calling them unnecessary. They argue that the rules will hinder police work.



However, supporters believe the directives will benefit both officers and civilians. They claim clearer rules will improve understanding between police and the public.



The proposed changes update a 2010 ordinance on police conduct. They incorporate recent laws, technological advancements, and court decisions.



States that don't follow the new rules may lose funding for special equipment. This financial incentive aims to encourage compliance with the guidelines.



Police violence is a significant issue in Brazil , particularly in Bahia State. One in four police-related deaths occurred in Bahia last year.



This situation poses both humanitarian and political challenges for the government. Public concern about violence is growing, affecting the administration's approval ratings.



The new guidelines also address police stops and home searches. Officers must clearly explain the reason for stopping someone.



They need to inform individuals of their rights during these encounters. Police will have to document the names of those stopped and the reasons for the search.



For home searches without a warrant, officers must obtain and record the resident's consent. These measures aim to protect fundamental rights and ensure transparency.



The guidelines reflect recent court decisions on the need for "founded suspicion" in police stops. The Ministry of Justice plans to release a draft of the new ordinance for public consultation. Officials are still finalizing the document's details.



They believe clearer protocols will improve police training and reduce inappropriate use of force. The government sees this as a step towards reducing overall violence in Brazil.

