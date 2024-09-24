(MENAFN) Moscow has criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for choosing a path of escalation by ordering military forces to enter Russia's Kursk Region. This assertion was made by Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, who described Zelensky's actions as a clear indication of his intent to intensify the conflict rather than pursue peace.



Zelensky recently arrived in the United States, where he is set to meet with President Joe Biden, members of Congress, and both presidential candidates—Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. During these discussions, he aims to present his newly rebranded "victory plan," which he believes could potentially bring an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine by the end of this year, provided that Western nations make swift decisions to bolster support for Ukraine.



Polyansky emphasized that Russian authorities assess the intentions of other nations based on their actions rather than their rhetoric, interpreting Zelensky's military operations as a definitive shift towards escalation. He remarked that the incursion into Kursk Region was a significant response to those who believed the Ukrainian leadership was committed to peace.



The Ukrainian military's incursion into Kursk on August 6 marked the most substantial attack on Russian territory since the onset of hostilities in February 2022. Although the Russian military quickly repelled the advance and reportedly reclaimed several villages, Ukrainian forces still maintain control over parts of the region, and clashes continue.



According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has suffered substantial losses since the beginning of this offensive, with more than 16,000 troops reportedly killed and hundreds of military units destroyed, including 126 tanks and 95 armored personnel carriers. The ongoing conflict shows no signs of abating, with both sides entrenched in a prolonged struggle.

MENAFN24092024000045015687ID1108708964