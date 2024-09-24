Erdogan sheds light on unsuccessful Turkey-mediated Ukraine discussions

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shed light on the failed peace negotiations held in Istanbul in March 2022, aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During a press conference at the Turkish House in New York, Erdogan emphasized that the lack of progress was due to opposing interests that sought to undermine the peace deal.



Erdogan remarked, "We have made efforts to establish a just peace since the beginning of the war, and we continue to do so." He highlighted Turkey’s role as a mediator in various international conflicts and pointed to the Istanbul talks as evidence of Turkey's diplomatic capabilities. He claimed that despite the initial promise of these negotiations, "certain lobbies did not want these efforts to achieve their goal."



The discussions in Istanbul resulted in a draft treaty that proposed Ukraine would adopt a neutral status with a limited military presence, in exchange for international security guarantees. However, shortly after the agreement was signed by representatives from both sides, Ukraine shifted its stance. The Ukrainian government declared that military victory over Russia was the only viable path forward.



This pivot in policy was reportedly influenced by a visit from former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, known for his hawkish stance on Russia. Ukrainian MP David Arakhamia, who signed the draft treaty on behalf of Ukraine, confirmed that Johnson's encouragement to continue fighting played a crucial role in this decision.



Erdogan's comments reflect the ongoing complexity of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the challenges faced by nations seeking to mediate peace. The failure of the Istanbul talks highlights the influence of external political pressures on conflict resolution efforts, leaving the prospect of a negotiated settlement increasingly elusive.

MENAFN24092024000045015687ID1108708961