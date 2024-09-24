NCMA Welcomes New Leadership: Kristin Dietz And Mark Hornby Appointed To Key Senior Roles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Contract Management Association (NCMA) is excited to announce two key leadership appointments as it continues to invest in talent to reflect its steadfast commitment to support its growing membership and fostering a robust community of over 100,000 global individuals dedicated to the contract management profession.

Kristin Dietz

Mark Hornby

Continue Reading

Kristin Dietz has joined NCMA as its new Vice President of Membership & Community.

She will play a crucial role in accelerating NCMA's growth by serving Member needs, driving membership growth and retention and ensuring a well-functioning network of Chapters, Communities of Practice and other strategic membership affiliations.

With over 25 years of broad-based association experience, Dietz most recently served as the Global Head and Director of Standards and Publications at the Project Management Institute (PMI).

Prior to that, she held senior level positions at PMI, the International Anesthesia Research Society (IARS) and the Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI) leading chapters across the Americas, driving membership growth, overseeing volunteer engagement, and spearheading the development of products and programs.

NCMA is also pleased to announce Mark Hornby as its new Vice President of Finance & Operations. Mark brings more than a decade of leadership experience in financial management, including his most recent position as Senior Director at Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). His expertise in accounting, financial management, and operations will enhance NCMA's operational efficiency as the organization continues to expand its initiatives.

"Kristin and Mark both bring a wealth of experience and leadership that will significantly enhance NCMA's ability to serve its members and achieve our strategic goals," said Brian A. Weiss, NCMA's Chief Operating Officer. "Kristin's expertise in membership engagement and global standards, coupled with Mark's financial acumen and operational leadership, will be a definite asset as NCMA expands our reach and impact within the contract management community and continues to lead efforts to create a global standard language for practice."

About NCMA

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) –

– is a thriving community of over 100,000 contract management professionals globally. Dedicated to fostering a globally recognized contract management profession and strengthening its connections with related acquisition communities, NCMA serves a diverse membership spanning both the public and private sectors. Through its steadfast commitment to facilitating the growth, advancement, and impact of practitioners, NCMA provides a platform for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums, driving innovation and excellence in the field of contract management.



Contact:

Holly

DeHesa

281-865-3296

[email protected]

SOURCE National Contract Management Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED