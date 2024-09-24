WELEDA UNVEILS THE LAUNCH OF TWO NEW FACIAL CARE COLLECTIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Skincare Powered by Nature's Science

IRVINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weleda , the legacy brand behind cult-favorite Skin Food and the award-winning Skin Food Face Care line, announces the expansion of its facial care portfolio with its new Smoothing Face Care and Face Cleansers range. Available October 2024, the new additions blend simple, yet powerful plant-rich ingredients to achieve nourished, moisturized, and healthy-looking skin.

Weleda, a Certified B Corporation, is doubling down on its mission to provide sustainable personal care that is good for people and the planet. Through this expansion, the brand continues to showcase its commitment to delivering exceptional products that harness the power of biodynamic ingredients.

"We're excited to unveil the expansion of our facial care collection with the launch of our new Cleansers and Smoothing ranges. Harnessing the power of nature's science, Weleda meticulously formulates products that harmonize with your skin to achieve visible results. This launch represents more than just an addition to our offerings; it embodies our commitment to providing holistic skincare that boosts the skin's natural vitality while staying true to our core values. These new formulas are designed to gently cleanse and deeply moisturize, meeting the evolving needs of consumers and offering products that are as eco-friendly as they are effective. With this expansion, we continue to champion our mission of delivering skincare powered by nature's science." - Kathleen O'Brien, CEO Weleda North America

The new Smoothing Care Line includes a Day Cream, Night Cream, and Eye Cream, featuring Wild Rose & White Tea [with a similar benefit to Vitamin C] to protect skin from environmental damage and reduce the first signs of fine lines and wrinkles.

Smoothing Day Cream: Moisture boosting formula with Wild Rose and White Tea

protects against premature aging while targeting the first sign of lines and wrinkles. Testing showed fine lines were reduced, skin looked visibly smoother, and the effects of free radicals were reduced.

Smoothing Night Cream:

Regenerating, nourishing night cream with Wild Rose and White Tea reduces the appearance of first signs of fine lines and supports overnight renewal. Testing showed skin looked visibly smoother, brighter and the effects of free radicals were reduced.

Smoothing Eye Cream: Soothing eye cream with Caffeine, Wild Rose and White Tea hydrates to reduce fine lines and protect against premature aging. Testing showed the delicate eye area looks smoother, and puffiness and dark circles are reduced.

The new Facial Cleansers range includes a Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil, Deep Cleansing Gel and a Pore Refining Toner, that work to effectively and gently rinse away daily dirt, grime, pollutants and make-up. Skin is left refreshed, supple and soft. Each features Witch Hazel as a lead ingredient then added natural oils and herbs to moisturize and purify leaving skin radiant.

Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil : The ideal first step in your double cleanse ritual. This plant-rich, fragrance-free oil cleanser thoroughly melts away long wear and waterproof makeup, pollution and impurities and rinses off easily with no greasy finish.

Deep Cleansing Gel : Feel refreshed after every cleanse. This plant-rich gel cleanser with aloe vera and witch hazel lifts away makeup, dirt and excess oil while preserving the skin's moisture barrier. Skin is left feeling hydrated, soft and naturally radiant.

Pore Refining Toner : Say 'hello' to a refined complexion. This plant-rich toner with sage and witch hazel naturally removes final traces of impurities while moisturizing and purifying. The result is soft, even-looking skin with less visible pores.

Both the Smoothing Face Care Line and Face Cleansers range will be available for purchase at Weleda and Amazon starting fall 2024. The Cleansers collection will also be available at Whole Foods Market .

Since 1921, Weleda has harmoniously connected people with nature through its plant-rich, NATRUE-certified natural body and skincare products. As a Certified B Corporation, Weleda exemplifies a commitment to balancing purpose with profit, adhering to the highest standards of social and environmental performance. With 50 acres of Biodynamic® gardens in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany-one of Europe's largest-Weleda demonstrates a long-standing commitment to regenerative agriculture. This garden, alongside a network of over 50 global farming partnerships, serves as the foundation for cultivating premium ingredients and crafting skincare powered by Nature's Science.

