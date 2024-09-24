(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC (the "Company"), a leader in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, is proud to announce a major expansion in New York state. With new locations in Buffalo, Rochester, and Albany added to its Syracuse hub, this expansion strengthens RESA Power's commitment to delivering exceptional power systems solutions from western New York across to the Capital Region.

RESA Power Completes Significant Expansion Across New York's Innovation Corridor

Having opened new service locations in Buffalo and Rochester earlier this year, the recent acquisition of High Voltage Electrical Service in Albany completed RESA's strategic expansion across New York's northern tier. New York's importance as an emerging technology hub, coupled with its existing critical infrastructure needs, makes it an important market for reliable power systems solutions. New York's focus on modernizing its infrastructure and enhancing energy resilience aligns with RESA Power's core mission of providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that improve the reliability and efficiency of power distribution and control equipment.

RESA Power is now positioned to offer customers from Lake Erie to the Hudson Valley the expertise they need to maintain the reliability of their electrical power systems.

"Our expansion across New York underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier power systems services in this key region," said Mark Angus, Chief Growth Officer of RESA Power. "We're excited to bring our expertise closer to customers in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany, while also playing a vital role in supporting New York's power systems and energy infrastructure. The influx of investment to support semiconductor manufacturing and other technological advancements will transform the region into a global leader in microchip manufacturing and innovation."

RESA Power's expansion in New York represents a significant step in its broader strategy to enhance capabilities and increase its physical presence across North America. As the company continues to grow, its focus remains on delivering high-quality service, fostering safety and reliability, and contributing positively to the communities it serves - driven by the motto Reliable and Safe. This is the Power of Us.

