Anticipating Further Growth, CTL Expands Leadership Team

CTL Corporation, a global cloud-computing solution leader for education and enterprise, announced today that its co-founder and CEO, Erik Stromquist, will assume a new role as CTL's Chairman of the Board. In addition, CTL has appointed a new CEO, Jason Mendenhall, formerly Chief Product Officer of MIND Education. Both will begin their new duties at CTL on October 7, 2024.

Erik Stromquist, CTL co-founder and CEO, has assumed a new role as Chairman of the Board.

Jason Mendenhall has been named the new CEO of CTL.

"CTL is growing rapidly, and the expansion of our leadership team will accelerate our scaling efforts," said Pooneet Goel, Board Member and Partner of Columbia River Partners. "We've assembled a strong team of seasoned leaders, with proven track records in education technology, that will continue CTL's upward trajectory."

"This is a pivotal and exciting moment for CTL," said Stromquist, co-founder of CTL. "We're coming off a year of growth with expansion into new markets, the introduction of new products, and our B Corp certification – all of which have positioned CTL for a bright future. With this transition, I'll now devote time to developing new business strategies and partnerships that will drive our growth. I'm pleased to support Jason in his new role and am looking forward to our next chapter."

In the last year, CTL expanded to new countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, growing revenue and launching new computing products. CTL products and services are used broadly with applications in education, government, healthcare, and more.

"CTL has had a remarkable year of growth, driven by strong fundamentals," said Mendenhall. "I'm eager to leverage my skills and collaborate with Erik and the rest of CTL's talented team to continue this momentum."

Stromquist will work closely with Mendenhall and CTL's leadership team throughout the CEO transition period.

Stromquist has served in various roles at CTL for 32 years. In his most recent role as CEO, he oversaw all domestic and international operations. Under his leadership, CTL earned a reputation for excellence in products, growth, and community service, evidenced by 25+ awards and its pioneering achievement as the first ChromeOS manufacturer to become a Certified B Corp Before becoming CEO, Stromquist served in multiple critical roles at CTL, including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Vice President of Sales and Business Development. A licensed CPA, Stromquist has served on several executive and advisory boards, including Intel's Customer Advisory Board and Western Oregon University's Finance Committee.

Mendenhall brings a diverse set of experiences in adjacent markets to help CTL scale and grow the company. He most recently served as the Chief Product Officer at MIND Research Institute, where he led 125 staff members across the product, curriculum and instruction, data evaluation, and engineering teams to deliver best-in-class programs for MIND's learning ecosystem. He also previously served as president at NWEA, one of the world's leading curriculum assessment technology firms, where he grew and operated a $250+ million product and services portfolio serving more than 15 million learners.

About CTL

CTL is a global computing solutions manufacturer empowering success at school and in the workplace with award-winning technology products and industry-leading services. For 35-plus years, customers in more than 55 countries have relied on

CTL's award-winning offerings of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, laptop and desktop PCs, monitors, high-end servers, and video collaboration tools. CTL helps customers innovate what's next, creating tailored solutions delivered with nimble responsiveness. CTL's expertise has earned designations as a Google Education Premier Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and an Intel Technology Platinum Partner. In 2024, CTL was officially certified as a B CorpTM for its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. For further information and to purchase products, visit ctl .

