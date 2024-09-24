Parry Labs Announces Raanan Horowitz As Newest Board Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs, a leader in digital systems integration, is proud to announce the appointment of Raanan Horowitz to its Board of Directors. Horowitz brings decades of leadership experience in aerospace and defense, previously serving as President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, where he grew the company into a $1.5 billion annual revenue enterprise.

Newly appointed member of Parry Labs Board of Directors, Raanan Horowitz, brings over 16 years of leadership experience in aerospace and defense.

"Raanan's deep expertise in advancing defense technologies and his strategic leadership in highly competitive markets will be invaluable as Parry Labs continues to drive innovation in support of national security," said John Parkes, CEO of Parry Labs. "His insights into global defense trends and technology integration will further solidify Parry Labs' role as a leading innovator in the industry."

Horowitz led Elbit Systems of America for over 16 years, overseeing operations across multiple sectors including defense, commercial aviation, and healthcare. Under his leadership, the company achieved consistent growth and earned recognition as one of the "World's Most Ethical Companies" by the Ethisphere Institute. His track record of building strong teams, driving innovation, and fostering ethical business practices makes him a perfect fit for Parry Labs' mission of delivering cutting-edge defense solutions.

"I am thrilled to join the board of Parry Labs and work with a company that is at the forefront of digital transformation in defense," said Horowitz. "I look forward to contributing to the company's vision to bring increase capability to the warfighter through innovation."

Horowitz also serves on the board of trustees for the Institute for Defense Analysis, and the boards of the National Defense Industrial Association and Business Executives for National Security. He holds an MBA from Grand Valley State University and master's and bachelor's degrees in engineering from Tel Aviv University.

About Parry Labs

Parry Labs redefines the edge for the modern battlespace with digital systems integration that delivers rapid capability deployment and a decisive combat advantage. The company combines open software architecture and mission-proven hardware to create a common framework that's integrated, agile and designed to deliver the most mission-critical technology at mission relevant speed across all services and domains.

