(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Customizable Eyewear Brand Creates "Store Within a Store" at America's Best, Names National Vision Doctor of Optometry the Brand's Official Eye Care Provider

DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Vision, Inc ., one of the nation's largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, announced today it is solidifying its partnership with

Pair Eyewear , the first direct-to-consumer and now leading customizable eyewear brand,

by expanding to all 1,000+ America's Best Stores .

America's Best Becomes Exclusive Retail Partner of Pair Eyewear, Bringing Swappable Frames to 1,000+ Stores

Beyond creating an exclusive retail partnership between Pair Eyewear and National Vision's America's Best brand, the strategic collaboration also establishes National Vision's Doctor of Optometry network as the popular online brand's official eye care provider. Through an affordable bundle offer that also includes one base frame and two top frames, customers are able to receive a

comprehensive eye exam

performed by a licensed optometrist practicing inside or next to each America's Best store with their purchase. The pairing plays on both brands' strengths and positions, unifying the direct-to-consumer and brick-and-mortar optical experiences for the customer's benefit.

"This collaboration provides our value-seeking customers with a fashionable and affordable selection that is in high demand," said

Megan Molony, SVP, chief merchandising and managed care officer at National Vision . "Our customers crave affordability, but they want to be able to personalize their look. In partnering with Pair Eyewear, we are offering an in-store customization experience that allows them to bring their personalities into their eyewear selections. In doing so, we're also embracing a future of retail that is eager to evolve to meet the needs of consumers."

The collaboration combines Pair Eyewear's commitment to customizable, stylish and accessible eyewear with America's Best's extensive reach and expertise to meet the needs of the roughly 80% of eyewear consumers who prefer to shop in-store. Through this partnership, customers can experience the convenience of purchasing high-quality eyewear online with the added benefit of the in-person eye exam. This integration ensures that customers receive the best fit and prescription accuracy, enhancing their overall eyewear experience.

"We are thrilled to bring our customizable and innovative eyewear to even more customers through this partnership with National Vision and America's Best – and further enhance the consumer journey everywhere, keeping joy and personalization, which is core to our brand, at the center," added

Sophia Edelstein, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear . "Following a successful test run earlier this year, we are excited to continue our growth through this innovative retail partnership. This expansion represents a significant milestone in our mission to make high-quality, stylish eyewear accessible to everyone," added

Nathan Kondamuri, Pair Eyewear Co-CEO and Co-Founder .

Key features of the partnership include:



Innovative Personalized Shopping Experience:

Customers can enjoy a unique shopping experience that seamlessly integrates Pair Eyewear's trendsetting eyewear with National Vision's diverse range of products and affiliated Doctor of Optometry network. In turn, creating a comprehensive eyewear destination that keeps eye care centered in the experience.

Expanded Accessibility:

The collaboration will leverage America's Best nationwide presence, making Pair Eyewear's fashionable eyewear even more accessible to customers across the country. Affordable Bundles:

The partnership will introduce affordable bundles which include a comprehensive eye exam performed by a licensed optometrist practicing inside or next to each America's Best store, a Pair Base Frame, two Top Frames of the customer's choice and a stylish eyewear case.

This announcement follows Pair Eyewear's dedication to ongoing investment in research and development, bolstered by the establishment of its fully integrated U.S. manufacturing facilities-now totaling two-and its expansion into global markets. Since inception, the brand has developed a family of patents around customizable technology, further pushing eyewear innovation.

Customers can find in-store locations and learn more about the partnership on the

America's Best website .

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE ) is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with over 1,200 stores in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates four retail brands:

America's Best ,

Eyeglass World , and Vista Opticals inside

select Fred Meyer stores

and on

select military bases , and an e-commerce website

DiscountContacts , offering a variety of products and services for customers' eye care needs. For more information, please visit



About Pair Eyewear:

Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer and now leading customizable eyewear brand in the world, allows adults and children alike to quickly and easily change the look of their glasses-anytime, anywhere. Pair Eyewear provides the world's first patented and high-quality, affordable glasses with an engaging digital experience for just $60 per pair, including prescription lenses. Pair Eyewear was the first company to invent fashionable switchable top frames that attach to a base pair of glasses and is recognized for its technology to bring affordable personalization and creativity to the market. The brand's large and expanding selection of 1,000-plus customizable Top Frames includes limited edition monthly drops and licensed designs from brands such as DC, NHL, MLB, Marvel, Disney, Harry Potter, Sesame Street, The NBA, Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, and more for optical glasses, sunglasses and blue light glasses, all available in both prescription and non-prescription models. To-date, the company has raised $145 million in venture capital funding. For more information, please visit



or @PairEyewear on Instagram and TikTok.

National Vision Media Contact:

Racheal Peters |

[email protected]

| (470) 448-2303

Pair Eyewear Media Contact:

Catherine Cuello-Fuente |

[email protected]

SOURCE National Vision, Inc.

