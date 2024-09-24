Los Angeles Attorney Robert M. Helfend Secures 'Not Guilty' Verdict In 'Stand Your Ground' Murder Case

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a two-week jury trial, criminal defense attorney Robert M. Helfend of the Helfend Law Group successfully secured a not guilty verdict for his client charged with murder.

The client was charged with murder, shooting at an inhabited vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. The client had acted in defense of himself and his family, and Mr. Helfend successfully argued that he had the authority to use deadly force.

The jury returned a verdict of not guilty on all counts.

California is a "stand your ground" state. This means that individuals are not required to retreat if they have a reasonable belief that:

They or someone else is in immediate danger of harm, andForce, proportional to the threat, is necessary to protect themselves.

With more than 40 years of experience, Mr. Helfend has successfully defended more than 4,000 cases over his career, focusing on securing the best possible outcomes in both state and federal courts, from felony charges to complex homicide cases.

Recognized as one of the top criminal attorneys in California, Mr. Helfend is a National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Attorney and has been honored by several distinguished legal organizations, including SuperLawyers, Lead Counsel and Expertise.

