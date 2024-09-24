Israel executes one of most devastating military offensives in recent history

(MENAFN) On September 17, Israel executed one of the most devastating military offensives in recent history, marking a day that Lebanon and Syria will remember similarly to how the United States commemorates September 11. This date is now etched in the collective memory of these nations as the beginning of two waves of explosions targeting everyday communication devices. The initial strikes primarily focused on pagers, followed by on walkie-talkies the next day, with reports also indicating the destruction of laptops, tablets, and solar energy systems.



The scale of the devastation has been substantial. According to a report by Amnesty International released on September 20, over 2,931 individuals sustained injuries, and at least 37 lives were lost in the onslaught. Given Amnesty's typically conservative estimates, it is expected that the actual numbers could be much higher as a complete assessment of the casualties and damage is still pending.



The situation is evolving rapidly, with speculation that these attacks may have triggered a larger conflict. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has suggested that the events of September 17 could have been a preemptive strike, setting the stage for further escalation. The aftermath of the attacks has already seen a continuation of brutal bombings and violence, reminiscent of previous military actions by Israel.



As communities in Lebanon and Syria grapple with the horrifying impacts of these attacks, many victims have suffered severe, often life-altering injuries, contributing to a growing humanitarian crisis. The ramifications of these events extend beyond immediate physical destruction; they signify a troubling shift in the regional landscape, raising questions about stability and the potential for broader conflict in the future.

MENAFN24092024000045015687ID1108708939