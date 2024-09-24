BOS To Release Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2024 And Host A Video Conference Call On November 27, 2024 (Changed Date)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RISHON LEZION, Israel, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC ), an integrator for technologies, announced today that it will release its results for the third quarter of 2024 before the opens on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 (instead of Thursday, November 28, 2024, as previously announced).



BOS will host a call on November 27, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

To access the video conference call, please click on the following link:

About BOS

BOS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations across three key divisions. The Intelligent Robotics division streamlines industrial and logistics inventory processes. The RFID division efficiently marks and tracks inventory, and the Supply Chain division effectively manages inventory supply.

