Guardforce AI Reports Positive Adjusted Net Income For The First Half Of 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security, AI and Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) provider, today announced results and provided a business update for the first half of 2024 (H1 2024) ended June 30, 2024.

H1 Financial Highlights



Gross profit increased by approximately 50% in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023, driven in part by an improvement in gross profit margin, which increased to approximately 18.4% in H1 2024, compared to approximately 12.0% in H1 2023

Adjusted net income (Non-IFRS) was approximately $0.1 million in H1 2024 compared to an adjusted net loss of approximately $1.8 million in H1 2023

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses was approximately $5.0 million for H1 2024, a 25.7% decrease, compared to approximately $6.7 million for H1 2023

Operating loss improved by approximately $9.8 million, or 82.5%, to approximately $2.1 million in H1 2024, compared to approximately $11.9 million in H1 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $15.5 million



Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI, stated, "2024 marks a pivotal year for us as we improved financial performance and drove business from our established core technological foundation for our AI initiatives. Our primary focus is developing GFAI Agents, which serve as the key technological backbone for our AI-driven travel and purchase solutions. By concentrating on high-margin services within the retail and travel sectors, alongside implementing cost-control initiatives, we've achieved notable results. We expanded services to over 25,000 retail stores, turned adjusted net income positive (reconciliation below), and achieved an approximately 50.0% increase in gross profit in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023. These efforts have propelled us further on our transformative journey toward becoming a leading AI solution provider, while reinforcing a solid and sustainable business model.”

H1 2024 Business Highlights



Consolidated legacy business by securing long-term contracts with key clients, expanded retail client base, and drove growth in higher-margin solutions:



Guardforce Cash Solutions Security (Thailand) Company (GFCS) won a 5-year contract to operate a Consolidate Cash Center (CCC) in Chiang Mai, Thailand, to become the largest CCC operator on behalf of the Bank of Thailand, operating 50% of its CCC operations. This operation allows GFCS to upgrade facility capabilities without additional investment, enhancing the overall operation with higher profit margins.



Guardforce Digital Machine (GDM) revenue increased by approximately $0.8 million, or 74.3%, in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023. GDM is a higher profit-margin solution which provides clients, particularly retail clients, with digital cash processing solutions.



Beijing Wanjia Security System Limited secured two long-term contracts with existing key clients, expanding security alarm solutions to approximately an additional 3,900 stores, representing a more than 50% increase compared to 2023, and bringing the total stores serviced to approximately 12,000 stores across Mainland China.

The total number of retail stores served in the security sector surpassed 25,000, marking a transformative milestone in the client base. This strategy helps the Company better understand clients' needs, standard procedures, and industry pain points, allowing the development of customized AI solutions.

Developed GFAI Agents as the core technology foundation for AI Purchase and AI Travel Solutions:



Upgraded Guardforce AI Intelligent Cloud Platform as a unified cloud platform to integrate various large language models and third-party APIs for GFAI Agents development.



Leveraged client insights and service experience to develop GFAI Agents that address the challenge of matching the right products to end-users in the travel and retail industries.

Developed the proof of concept for the AI Travel Assistant to optimize travel routes, resources, and real-time agenda adjustments for end-users in the travel industry, as well as AI Purchase solutions to provide tailored product recommendations for end-users in retail.

Diversified existing RaaS solutions by:



Partnering with iApp Technology Co., Ltd, a Thailand-based technology company specializing in AI and data processing management, to launch“LinguaBot,” which integrates generative AI features to enhance the robots' chatbot capabilities for concierge services.



Launching RoboTravel Agent (RTA), an upgraded AIoT Robot Advertising solution for the travel industry that includes a smart ticketing system and coupon promotion features for scenic sites.



Continuing partnership with China International Travel Service Shenzhen Co., Ltd (Nice Tour), and rolling out approximately 1,000 RTAs in Asia Pacific.



Expanding AIoT Robot Advertising to the U.S., with more than 200 robots deployed. Launching a decentralized spatial computing solution that utilizes robots' unused computing power to process complex tasks beyond advertising. This initiative will not only generate additional revenue for Guardforce AI but also offers the potential for revenue-sharing with businesses where the robots are deployed, creating a mutually beneficial business model.



“In 2024, we continue to focus on consolidating our legacy business, strengthening our client base in the travel and retail sectors, and accelerating R&D in AI solutions, particularly the development of GFAI Agents tailored for these industries. Our achievements in the first half of the year have laid a strong foundation for continued growth, as we remain committed to creating products and services that help our customers optimize their sales and marketing operations. Additionally, we continue to carefully manage our expenses and have implemented successful cost reduction strategies that have effectively lowered operating expenses overall,” concluded Ms. Wang.

Financial Overview

Net revenue decreased by approximately $0.4 million, or 2.4%, to approximately $17.6 million, for H1 2024, compared to approximately $18.0 million for H1 2023. The decrease is mainly due to the decrease of foreign currency exchange rates between Thai Baht and U.S. Dollars. Despite the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, revenue for the secured logistics business increased by approximately $0.8 million, or 5.2%, compared to the H1 2023. Gross profit increased to approximately $3.2 million for H1 2024, compared to approximately $2.2 million for H1 2023. Gross profit margin increased to 18.4% for H1 2024, from 12.0% for H1 2023, primarily due to cost control initiatives and a higher profit margin from our continued growing GDM business and Cash-In-Transit business with our retail customers.

For H1 2024, selling, distribution, and administrative expenses decreased significantly to approximately $5.0 million, compared to approximately $6.7 million for H1 2023, representing a 25.7% decrease. Operating loss was approximately $2.1 million in H1 2024, compared to approximately $11.9 million in H1 2023, mainly due to the reduction in fixed asset depreciation and inventory provisions. Adjusted net income (Non-IFRS) was approximately $0.1 million in H1 2024 compared to an adjusted net loss of approximately $1.8 million in H1 2023. As of June 30, 2024, and 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $15.5 million and $26.0 million, respectively.

