Aligned Data Centers Appoints Meghan Baivier As Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers , a leading infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announced the appointment of Meghan Baivier as Chief Officer (CFO). In addition, the company announced the transition of former CFO, Anubhav Raj, to Aligned's new Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

Meghan Baivier Joins as Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Baivier brings over 23 years of experience in finance and leadership to Aligned's senior leadership team. She will oversee the company's financial strategy and operations.

Ms. Baivier joins the company from Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA), a REIT focused on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased primarily to the U.S. Government and its adjacent partners, most recently serving as its President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Prior to her appointment as President, Ms. Baivier served as Easterly's Executive Vice President, COO, and CFO. Ms. Baivier's experience also includes five years with Citigroup's Real Estate and Lodging Investment Banking group, where she was involved in a wide range of financial advisory and capital markets transactions, including Easterly's IPO. Before her tenure at Citigroup, Ms. Baivier held equity and high yield research roles at Chilton Investment Co. and Fidelity Management and Research Co., respectively. Ms. Baivier also serves as a Director of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI).

“I am thrilled to welcome Meghan to our leadership team. Her deep financial expertise and strategic vision are invaluable assets as we embark on this next phase of growth,” says Andrew Schaap, Chief Executive Officer of Aligned Data Centers.”Meghan's proven track record of success, coupled with her strong leadership abilities, will be instrumental in driving our financial strategy and ensuring our continued success in this dynamic market.”

“Joining Aligned at this pivotal moment in the data center industry is an incredible opportunity. The company's strategic and unique position as a leader in this rapidly evolving market is truly exciting,” says Ms. Baivier.“I look forward to leveraging my financial expertise to drive continued growth, optimize operations, and deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners. Together, we will achieve remarkable results for our team members and stakeholders.”

Anubhav Raj Takes on New Role as Dedicated Chief Investment Officer

Aligned has also appointed its former CFO, Anubhav Raj, to the newly created position of Chief Investment Officer, formalizing a role he has fulfilled since joining the company and that has become more important to achieving its growth objectives. In this position, he will continue to capitalize on his deep understanding of the company's financial landscape and industry dynamics to identify and pursue strategic investments that drive long-term growth.

“We have experienced incredible growth, which is only expected to accelerate. To meet the tremendous opportunity ahead, I look forward to being dedicated to leading our strategic investment and capital deployment activities,” said Mr. Raj.“I welcome Meghan to the executive team. Her experience and expertise will be vital on the next stage of our journey. Together, I'm confident we will maximize results for all our stakeholders and customers.”

“We are grateful for Raj's exceptional leadership as CFO and his significant contributions to the company's overall success,” said Mr. Schaap.“He has been instrumental in driving significant financial growth, securing strategic partnerships, and pioneering several first-of-a-kind financings and record-setting transactions to successfully raise over $10B in capital. These achievements are a testament to Raj's vision and the tireless dedication and exceptional work of the entire Finance team. We are excited to have him continue to play a key role in our leadership team as Chief Investment Officer in this increasingly capital-intensive and dynamic environment.”

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line.

