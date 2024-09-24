Foresight Signs Strategic Agreement With Leading AI Company To Commercialize Advanced Solutions For Smart Transportation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CDG, a $IB annual revenue corporation, will leverage its expertise to lead the marketing and sales efforts of the intelligent traffic systems in mainland China

Ness Ziona, Israel, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the“Company”), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today the signing of a multi-phase strategic cooperation agreement with China Design Group Co. Ltd. (“CDG”) (Shenzhen: 603018), a $1 billion annual revenue Chinese company offering smart solutions using IoT, 5G, and AI for urban planning and intelligent systems. CDG will leverage its expertise to lead the marketing and sales efforts of the intelligent traffic systems in mainland China, while Foresight will drive these initiatives in key international territories, focusing on Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the United States.

The parties seek to develop and commercialize advanced smart transportation and smart city solutions. Foresight believes this cooperation will leverage its 3D perception technology, along with IoT, cloud computing, and edge computing platforms. The scope includes planning, design, research and development integration, and implementation of innovative systems for traffic management, public transportation, and urban mobility. The collaboration aims to create comprehensive advanced technology solutions for accurate traffic sensing, efficient travel services, and intelligent traffic management that will be jointly marketed to third-party customers, driving innovation in urban mobility and sustainability.

Foresight's 3D perception solutions use stereoscopic technology and proprietary algorithms to detect all objects and create high resolution 3D point clouds. Using both visible-light and thermal infrared cameras, these solutions can potentially enhance CDG's monovision-based perception systems and offer a more robust and accurate perception solution that can operate in challenging conditions, including low visibility and adverse weather.

“Incorporating Foresight's 3D perception technology into our smart transportation solutions perfectly aligns with CDG's commitment to innovation and safety. This collaboration enables us to offer our customers cutting-edge perception capabilities that work effectively in various environmental conditions,” said Mr. Xuewu Dong, Vice President of CDG.

“Foresight's technology offers a unique combination of long-range sensing, high resolution point clouds, and cost-effectiveness that stands out in the world of automotive perception systems. By partnering with CDG, we're excited to offer a proprietary 3D perception solution that can be adaptable to a wide range of smart transportation and smart infrastructure applications,” said Oren Bar-On, Chief Executive Officer of Foresight Asia.

About C hina Design Group Co. Ltd.

China Design Group focuses on transportation planning and design, and provides a complete set of technology and product solutions for smart transportation, smart highways, smart shipping, smart parking, smart public transportation, smart cities, transportation big data and artificial intelligence, transportation and urban planning through the comprehensive application of IoT, 5G, Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing technology in business fields such as big data analysis, information planning, intelligent system design, intelligent system R&D and integration, and intelligent system operation.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit , follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

