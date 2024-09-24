Mortgage Bond Auction - Totalkredit A/S

24 September 2024

Mortgage auction

Nykredit will conduct an auction on Friday 27 September 2024 through Bloomberg's auction system AUPD.

The auction will be held with 1 October 2024 as value date, and bids correct to two decimals will be accepted at the auction. Bids must be made in terms of amount and price. Bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full and bids at the cut-off price may be accepted on a pro rata basis.

The following covered bond will be offered: