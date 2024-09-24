Newvue Partners With Illudium Technologies To Enhance Radiology Workflow Solutions And Support Radiology Practices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NewVue, a leader in cloud-native radiology workflow solutions, is excited to announce a strategic referral partner agreement with Illudium Technologies, a healthcare IT consulting and sales company specializing in Radiology consulting services. This partnership will empower radiology groups and hospitals to overcome current challenges by leveraging NewVue's innovative solutions, facilitated through Illudium Technologies' extensive consulting expertise.



The collaboration allows Illudium Technologies to refer NewVue's cutting-edge EmpowerSuite Radiology Workflow Orchestrator and Command Center to its healthcare clients, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency, boosting revenue, and adopting innovative technologies like AI. By combining NewVue's advanced solutions with Illudium Technologies' consulting and sales capabilities, this partnership aims to provide comprehensive support to radiology practices facing overwork, burnout, shrinking reimbursements, and the uncertainties surrounding AI integration.



“Partnering with Illudium Technologies aligns with our mission to empower radiologists and hospitals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving healthcare environment,” said Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue.“With this partnership, radiologists can expect streamlined workflows that reduce administrative tasks and enhance productivity, while hospitals benefit from optimized radiology services that improve patient care. Together, we are dedicated to driving innovation and efficiency that meet the needs of our clients now and in the future.”



Howard Asch, CEO of Illudium Technologies, commented,“We are excited to partner with NewVue to bring their innovative workflow solutions to our clients. Our expertise in healthcare IT consulting, and sales, combined with NewVue's EmpowerSuite, provides radiologists and healthcare organizations with the tools and guidance they need to enhance efficiency, boost revenue, and embrace the future of radiology. This partnership is a significant step towards helping our clients achieve operational excellence and sustainable growth.”



The referral partner agreement is effective immediately, allowing Illudium Technologies to introduce NewVue's EmpowerSuite to healthcare organizations across the United States. This partnership underscores the shared commitment of both companies to leverage innovative technology and strategic consulting to address the pressing challenges faced by the radiology community.



Based in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a leader in cloud-based radiology solutions. Their flagship platform, EmpowerSuite, optimizes radiology workflows using AI to curate worklists tailored dynamically to the practice's and each radiologist's needs. The platform's AI-driven data normalization facilitates seamless site onboarding and volume expansion. This approach boosts productivity, enhances job satisfaction, and supports scalable growth for radiology practices, improving patient care through increased professional fulfillment.



