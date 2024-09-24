Bondwave Partners With DPC DATA To Bring Premium Content To Effi Users

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Client-Centric Solutions for the Fixed Income Marketplace

Insight into every fixed income position and transaction – every time.

This new partnership provides BondWave users with more detailed information for all municipal positions and transactions.

- Ken Hoffman, President, DPC DATANEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BondWave LLC , a leading firm focused on fixed income solutions, and DPC DATA , a leading provider of data and technology solutions for the U.S. municipal bond market, announced today their plans to integrate access to DPC DATA's MuniPOINTS , MuniDOCS Online, MuniGUARD News, and MuniCREDIT Financials solutions with BondWave's Effi® platform. This partnership enables users who have a subscription with DPC DATA to access their content directly within Effi.With the integration of DPC DATA's solutions, Effi users will have more detailed information for all municipal bond positions in their portfolio - and those for which they transact - including:.MuniPOINTS Deal Summaries – Concise one-page summaries that include issuer details, key facts, use of proceeds, and the bond security of deals extracted directly from official statements.MuniDOCS Online – All related material event notices and disclosure documents posted to EMMA, which have been scrubbed and validated for accuracy.MuniGUARD News – Targeted regional and national news articles linked to issuers and obligors by CUSIP.MuniCREDIT Financials – Normalized financial and operational data for over 28,000 municipal obligors“We are thrilled to be partnering with DPC DATA to provide our users with access to premium municipal disclosure and financial data content to help them make more informed investment decisions,” said Michael Ruvo, CEO of BondWave.“This partnership with a premium third-party content provider is the first of many that we hope to bring to the Effi platform.”“BondWave's advanced fixed income solutions are a perfect fit for our service offerings,” said Ken Hoffman, President of DPC DATA.“Their innovative approach, deep fixed income expertise, and focus on helping financial pros make informed decisions aligns well with DPC's client-centric values and approach.”BondWave's Effi consolidates portfolio and transaction analytics capabilities into one platform to provide users with intuitive dashboards and insights into their fixed income positions and transactions. To learn more about Effi, visit bondwave.About BondWave LLCFounded in 2001, BondWave is a financial technology firm specializing in fixed income solutions. We serve a wide range of users including traders, compliance professionals, and RIAs from the smallest to the largest firms in the industry who use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients while supporting critical regulatory mandates. Effi®, our Engine for Fixed Income, is the single platform through which we deliver all our solutions, providing intuitive dashboards and insights into every fixed income position and transaction. Capabilities include portfolio analytics and reporting, custom alerts, and proposal generation, as well as tools that support best execution, fair pricing, and mark-up monitoring and disclosure on both a pre- and post-trade basis. BondWave leverages advanced technologies and data science to develop proprietary data sets that fuel our innovative solutions.For more information, please visit bondwave or contact ....About DPC DATADPC DATA helps clients who sell or manage fixed income products get the scrubbed, accurate, and actionable data they need, in streamlined workflows, so that they can manage risk, improve productivity, sell more, and avoid regulatory penalties.The company has served the municipal bond marketplace with disclosure information and solutions since 1992. The company was a pioneer in developing solutions for the municipal securities lifecycle. DPC was one of the original SEC-designated Nationally Recognized Municipal Securities Information Repositories (NRMSIRs).DPC developed an innovative Obligor and Sector Mapping methodology to identify the true Direct Obligor in each transaction – the only criterion is“Credit” – then re-map all Sector Classifications based on this identification. This methodology enables accurate, efficient and cost-effective sector classifications which are the foundation of mission-critical investment functions.Today, DPC DATA products are used by more than 100,000 professionals at leading brokerage, clearing, and advisory firms. For more information visit or email ....ContactsBondWaveCarly GrayButtonwood Communications Group(631) 560-8958...Visit us on social media:DPC DATA

