Actipulse Neuroscience Nominated For Best Medical Startup At The 2024 Prix Galien

The Prix Galien medal will be awarded to the best medical startup

This nomination recognizes the company's BBB drug delivery platform, which promises new treatments for central nervous system disorders.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Actipulse Neuroscience , a pioneer in non-invasive neuromodulation technology, is proud to announce its nomination for "Best Startup" at the esteemed Prix Galien 2024. This nomination recognizes the company's Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) drug delivery platform, which promises new treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including glioblastoma.The Prix Galien, often referred to as the "Nobel Prize for Life Sciences," is one of the highest international honors in the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. Actipulse's innovative approach to enhancing BBB permeability represents a significant leap forward in overcoming one of the most challenging obstacles in CNS drug delivery.“We are thrilled and honored to be nominated for such a prestigious award,” said Adrien Châtillon, CEO of Actipulse Neuroscience.“Our non-invasive platform has the potential to transform the way we treat CNS diseases by allowing critical therapeutic molecules to reach the brain, which has long been a barrier to effective treatments. This recognition validates the hard work and dedication of our entire scientific team based in France, the US and Mexico, as we continue to push the boundaries of medical innovation.”The Actipulse platform uses proprietary neuromodulation technology to temporarily open the blood-brain barrier, enabling drugs that are typically blocked to enter the brain. This innovation holds promise for a wide range of neurological conditions, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, and various forms of brain cancer, such as glioblastoma, the lead indication that the company is pursuing.By improving drug delivery to the brain, the platform gives pharmaceutical companies a new tool to advance more CNS-targeted therapies. This approach has the potential to reduce clinical trial failures, repurpose or revive previously unsuccessful compounds, and accelerate drug development, ultimately expanding treatment options for patients.With this nomination, Actipulse Neuroscience stands among the most promising medical startups of 2024, recognized for its dedication to improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of neuroscience.The 2024 Prix Galien USA Awards will take place on November 7th, at the New York City Museum of Natural History.About Actipulse NeuroscienceFounded in 2017 and backed by Y Combinator, Actipulse Neuroscience is at the forefront of developing non-invasive neuromodulation devices to treat CNS disorders. The company's innovative technology is designed to enhance BBB permeability, improving drug delivery to the brain. Actipulse's portfolio includes successful commercial products, including a neuromodulation device for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder, generating $7 million in revenue.About the Galien FoundationThe Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the human condition. Founded in France in 1970, the foundation promotes the highest ethical standards in biopharmaceutical research and innovation by recognizing excellence in innovative treatments, medical devices, and public health achievements. The annual Prix Galien awards celebrate the accomplishments of scientists, researchers, and biotechnology companies worldwide.

