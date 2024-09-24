Musk’s X complies with Brazil

(MENAFN) Social media X, owned by Elon Musk, has announced its intention to comply with the demands of Brazil’s Supreme Court in a bid to reverse a nationwide ban imposed by the country's top judge last month. For nearly three weeks, Brazilian users have been unable to access the platform, facing significant fines of nearly USD9,000 for attempting to do so via VPN. This ban was enforced by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who accused X of failing to adequately censor accounts disseminating disinformation.



Initially, Musk, a well-known proponent of free speech, resisted the Brazilian court's orders, labeling them an attempt to suppress voices on the platform. He criticized Justice de Moraes, referring to him as “an evil dictator cosplaying as a judge.” However, in a significant shift, X's legal representatives announced on Friday that the company is taking steps to meet the court’s requirements in hopes of lifting the ban.



The measures being implemented include the payment of outstanding fines, the blocking of accounts identified by de Moraes as promoting misinformation and threatening Brazilian democracy, and appointing a legal representative in Brazil. This appointment is crucial as Brazilian law mandates that foreign companies must have a local representative responsible for legal matters.



Previously, X had a local representative until mid-August, when it closed its offices in Brazil and terminated its staff after Musk claimed that de Moraes had threatened to arrest the company’s legal representative for non-compliance with court directives. By taking these recent actions, X aims to resolve the ongoing impasse and restore access to its platform for users in Brazil.

