IDF launches over 800 strikes on military targets in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Israel is currently in a state of heightened military aggression, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launching over 800 strikes on military targets in Lebanon since Monday morning. This offensive aims primarily at Hezbollah, the Shiite party and paramilitary group that has strong ties to Iran. The situation escalated last week when Israel conducted a precision strike in Beirut’s Dahiya neighborhood, resulting in the deaths of Ibrahim Aqil, the head of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, and several other high-ranking commanders.



Earlier incidents involving explosives hidden in communication devices detonated in two waves, resulting in significant casualties among Hezbollah operatives, with dozens killed and thousands injured. Although Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for these explosions, Lebanese officials attribute them to Israeli actions, further aggravating tensions. In response, Hezbollah has vowed to seek revenge, intensifying the atmosphere of confrontation.



The threats from Hezbollah have prompted Israeli authorities to take precautionary measures. Communities near the northern border have been advised to avoid large gatherings and remain close to bomb shelters in preparation for potential retaliatory strikes. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy has also approved several action plans, indicating a readiness for what could evolve into a full-scale war.



Interestingly, many Israelis appear to be anticipating such a conflict. A recent poll from Channel 14, affiliated with right-wing perspectives, revealed that 71 percent of Israelis support military action against Lebanon, while only 18 percent oppose it. Another survey indicated that 65 percent of respondents believe Israel would emerge victorious in a potential war.



One prominent voice in this pro-war sentiment is Yisrael Keller, representing a coalition called “Fighting for the North,” which unites various right-leaning organizations. Keller argues that only through a military offensive can Israel hope to change the current “gloomy reality” faced by its citizens, which includes the anxiety of 15-second alerts before Hezbollah rockets strike towns in the north.



As the situation continues to unfold, the prospect of an expanded military conflict looms large, raising questions about the implications for both Israel and Lebanon, as well as the broader region. The readiness of many Israelis to engage in war highlights a complex interplay of fear, anger, and a desire for security amid ongoing threats from Hezbollah.

