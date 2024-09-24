Spain condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

(MENAFN) Spain has issued a strong condemnation of the recent Israeli on Lebanon, urging for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza amidst reports of escalating violence that have resulted in over 350 fatalities. The Spanish government's response follows Israeli bombings of Beirut and southern Lebanon, which Israel claims targeted a senior Hezbollah commander as well as the group's arsenal and missile sites. In retaliation, Hezbollah launched missiles into northern Israel, further heightening tensions in the region.



The Spanish Foreign expressed its profound dismay regarding the Israeli attacks, which it states have led to significant loss of life. “The spiral of violence must stop,” the ministry declared in a statement on Monday evening. They called on all involved parties to “respect civilian lives and the basic principles of international humanitarian law” and to adhere fully to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



Emphasizing the need to prevent further conflict, the Spanish Foreign Ministry stressed, “War must be avoided at all costs.” It described the need for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza” as essential for reducing regional tensions and restoring stability.



The ongoing exchanges of violence between Israel and Hezbollah escalated significantly last week when thousands of communication devices used by Hezbollah simultaneously exploded, resulting in the deaths of at least 37 individuals and injuring an estimated 3,000, including many children. Following this, Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut on Friday, killing Ibrahim Aqil, a high-ranking commander within Hezbollah.



In response to the Israeli actions, Hezbollah intensified its missile strikes into northern Israel over the weekend and continued its bombardment on Monday afternoon. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the Israeli strikes have caused over 350 deaths and more than 1,200 injuries, with among the casualties being 42 women and 24 children.



Spain’s call for a ceasefire underscores the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis and preventing further loss of life as violence escalates in the region.

