America transfers additional troops amid Israeli attacks on Lebanon

(MENAFN) In response to escalating tensions following Israel's large-scale military operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon, the United States is deploying a “small number” of additional to the Middle East. This military action comes as Israeli strikes are reported to be the most severe since the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.



Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder confirmed the troop deployment on Monday but refrained from sharing specifics about the number of troops or their intended mission. He stated, “In light of increased tension in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional United States military personnel forward to augment our forces already in the region.” Ryder emphasized the importance of operational security, citing that he would not disclose further details.



Currently, the United States maintains approximately 40,000 troops in the Middle East, complemented by various naval assets, including the aircraft carriers USS Harry S. Truman and USS Abraham Lincoln. These forces are strategically positioned across different locations to address any potential threats to Israel or American interests in the area.



The backdrop to this military escalation is the recent spike in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, which flared dramatically last week when thousands of communication devices used by Hezbollah exploded simultaneously, resulting in at least 37 fatalities and approximately 3,000 injuries, including among children. In retaliation, Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut, resulting in the death of Ibrahim Aqil, a high-ranking Hezbollah commander. In response, Hezbollah launched numerous rockets at Israel and declared an "open-ended battle of reckoning" on Sunday.



On Monday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) initiated a significant military operation against Hezbollah, named “Northern Arrows.” The IDF reported striking around 1,600 Hezbollah targets in a series of attacks across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.



As tensions continue to rise, questions remain regarding the broader implications of this military engagement for the region and the potential for further conflict.

