Recent events in Palestinian territories indicate significant surge in violence

(MENAFN) Recent events in the Palestinian territories indicate a significant surge in violence, with Israeli forces ramping up their incursions into multiple towns within the occupied West Bank. At the same time, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated, highlighted by the deaths of 23 Palestinians resulting from a series of assaults on the 353rd day of the ongoing military aggression. These fatalities reflect a broader pattern of escalating violence affecting the region.



In Gaza, the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, have claimed responsibility for various against Israeli military targets, including a Merkava tank and a bulldozer, as well as the detonation of explosive devices against Israeli soldiers in Rafah. Despite these military actions, Israeli forces have maintained their nightly raids in the West Bank, leading to widespread fear and intimidation among Palestinian communities as arrests and incursions continue.



The humanitarian impact has been severe. Civil Defense reports detail the tragic loss of a mother and her four children due to Israeli shelling that struck their home in Deir al-Balah. Furthermore, an attack on Khaled bin Al-Walid School in the Nuseirat camp resulted in the deaths of three family members—a husband, wife, and their child—while others suffered injuries. The toll on children has also been significant, with reports of injuries sustained from shelling in Khuza'a, near Khan Yunis, alongside artillery fire directed at locations near the Netzarim axis in central Gaza.



As violence continues to escalate, the humanitarian crisis deepens. Since the onset of the aggression, countless Palestinians have been compelled to evacuate their homes under the imminent threat of bombings. Many have sought refuge in schools, relatives’ homes, or have set up temporary shelters in public spaces, including prisons and amusement parks. These displaced individuals face harsh living conditions, struggling with a lack of access to adequate water, food, and facing a rising risk of disease.



In the West Bank, reports from Palestinian media indicate that approximately 60 individuals were arrested during a large-scale operation in the town of Haris, located west of Salfit. These developments further illustrate the ongoing tension and violence characterizing the current climate in the occupied territories, painting a bleak picture for Palestinians enduring the ongoing conflict.

